Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered through state agencies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Local and state agencies have partnered to bring multiple free testing sites to Angelina County. However, this is the first time pre-registration will not be required.
The first testing site was held on May 2 with the second following almost two weeks later.
Contradictory reports led to a cross in communication among different state and local agencies during the first few weeks of testing. The Angelina County Emergency Management Office reported being told different numbers of those tested on May 2, and Angelina County citizens said they were turned away from testing despite word from the Texas Department of Emergency Management that only 252 of the available 300 appointments in Angelina County were scheduled.
Additionally, only 194 individuals of the 252 appointments showed up. For more coverage on that incident, check out this story.
Capt. Travis Seale with the Texas Military Department told The Lufkin Daily News on May 14 that the department had been testing across the state and developing ways to better streamline the process to make it as painless as possible for individuals being tested.
“The whole purpose of us here is we’re Texans helping Texans,” Seale said. “It’s important to give the governor and state officials the information they need to make informed decisions on how to open the state. To see this all come to fruition and to understand the real purpose behind this is rewarding and humbling because we are helping reopen the economy or at least give them the information to make decisions on reopening the economy.”
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in Angelina County to 2,293, including cases from the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
With updates from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the total of active cases as of 5 p.m. Monday is 1,096.
The health district reported 1,930 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 132 probable cases in Angelina County on Monday.
The Department of State Health Services reported five new COVID-19 deaths since Friday on Monday for a total of 54 deaths in Angelina County. They are also reporting 1,906 positive tests and 860 estimated recoveries.
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 265 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 2 p.m. Monday. Three are on medical restriction and four are in isolation.
The department also reported five active offender cases, 24 recovered offender cases, 11 active employee cases and four recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit. There are 302 people on medical restriction, eight in medical isolation and the facility is now on lockdown.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported eight COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, one COVID-19 suspected admitted, 14 adult ventilators in use and 27 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 2 p.m. Monday.
The council also reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation with one suspected case. It also reported 29 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU, with no suspected cases listed.
The health district also reported 769 positive tests, 54 probable and 192 estimated recovered in Polk County and 178 positive, four probable and 118 estimated recovered in San Augustine County.
The DSHS also reported 542,940 positive tests, 10,034 deaths, 405,817 estimated recoveries and 127,099 estimated active cases in the state on Monday.
The state dashboard also included this notice on Monday:
"Several commercial laboratories have submitted backlogs of test results to DSHS this week. As the backlogged test results are added to the electronic reporting system, some counties are receiving notification of COVID positive results that were previously diagnosed but not reported to the local health department at the time the test was completed. For this reason, the statewide confirmed case counts and some county case counts will include some older cases over the next few days. DSHS works daily with laboratories to facilitate reporting to ensure local jurisdictions receive timely laboratory reports. Patients were notified at the time of diagnosis through a separate process."
