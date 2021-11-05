The Angelina County & Cities Health District will start offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Monday.
The health district now offers: the first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine for adults; the first and second doses of Pfizer for children ages 12-17; and the first dose of Pfizer for children ages 5-11.
Facilities within Angelina County have administered 77,126 doses since the vaccines first came available. There were 35,897 counted as fully vaccinated Thursday, 40,313 who had received at least one dose and 3,784 who received the booster.
Two county children between 5 and 11 years old are fully vaccinated and 1,481 children between 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated.
The health district is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Fridays. It will have two days it will stay open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the coming weeks: Nov. 11 and 16.
Walk-ins are available or appointments can be made by calling (936) 630-8500.
The new vaccinations come as the spread of the coronavirus in Angelina County slows and the number of people hospitalized for the virus has declined.
The health district’s latest update showed 31 new cases in the five-day period between its last report on Oct. 27 and the latest one on Nov. 2. Meanwhile, the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 12 coronavirus hospitalizations on Thursday, up from the six reported Wednesday.
Of the 12 reported Thursday, three are in general isolation and nine are in the intensive care unit.
Fatalities also have slowed, though there have been some reported in the last few days. There were two new fatalities between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
A total of 407 Angelina County residents have died from the pandemic since the first death was recorded in the spring of 2020. Of those, 269 have died in 2021 so far.
The state is reporting an estimated 138 active cases, down from the 830 cases reported a month ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.