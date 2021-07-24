The number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing in Angelina County and across the state, signaling the pandemic is far from over as the new delta variant spreads across the country.
Despite the predicted surge that appears to be underway, health experts are more optimistic about our national outlook than during previous upticks. But vaccination rates remain a concern as hospitalizations spike.
Angelina County was reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a seven-day average of 16 new cases per day, according to data from The New York Times and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As of 2 p.m. today, the DSHS is reporting 152 active cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County, 8,460 recoveries and 288 deaths out of 5,043 confirmed cases and 3,857 probable cases.
As of Wednesday, 3,692 Texans were hospitalized for the coronavirus — an increase of 1,173 patients compared with a week ago, according to state data. Average new cases in Texas had increased by 1,677 cases on Thursday compared with the seven-day average a week ago, with 6,417 new confirmed and 1,895 probable cases reported that day.
Vaccine doses also are increasing statewide, with an average of 52,779 doses reported each day from July 14 through Wednesday, when 43% of Texans were reported to be fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Angelina County has 27,144 residents who are fully vaccinated and 30,810 who have had at least one dose. With 72,486 residents older than 12, 37.45% of that portion of the county had been fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to state data.
Contact the Coronavirus Call Center at 630-8500 for information about where you can go to be vaccinated today.
