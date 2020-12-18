Lufkin ISD trustees asked the district’s administration to provide reports and information in hopes of offering a COVID-19 pay adjustment in the spring semester.
If the board approves this move in January, after a public hearing, they would give a one-time pay adjustment of $1,000 to professionally trained employees, like teachers, and $750 for auxiliary staff.
Board president Scott Skelton asked that the report be provided in January so the board could make an informed decision and said this pay was for “all of the hard work that has been done by our teachers and staff across the district to overcome the hurdles related to COVID.”
The hearing would be required because this increase in salaries was not included in the original budget for the school year, chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum said.
A similar move has been made by the Nacogdoches ISD board. It recently put an extra $1.12 million into the pockets of its employees, giving full-time staff members a one-time retention incentive of $1,000 and part-time workers $500 as a way to ensure “continued retention, high job satisfaction and productivity; and maintaining sound fiscal management and stability in times of unprecedented additional job duties,” according to the district.
Longview ISD awarded its teachers more than $2.8 million in incentive pay for the 2020-21 school year. However, this money will be going to a few of the “very highest-performing teachers,” a statement from the district states.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the goal of the program is to maintain the most successful and effective teachers in the regular classroom. These teachers will receive more than $30,000 in their December paychecks, projecting them to earn more than $100,000 in the 2020-21 school year.
The board also will allow staff to continue using the emergency paid sick leave guaranteed by the federal government with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. That act only guarantees those hours on a federal level until Dec. 31, but they will be guaranteed until June 2020, Superintendent Lynn Torres said. The government has not extended the guaranteed leave yet, but Torres said she expects it will.
“What this does is allow a little bit of extra leave for employees suffering with COVID-19,” Torres said.
The district has not received reimbursement for this action, she said. But she wants to continue the program because it’s the most humane and logical thing to do for the district’s employees, she said.
The trustees also conducted a public hearing for the Financial Integrity Rating System.
The district received a superior rating with a score of 90/100. There was one indicator they received no points for in relation to debt budgeting. Bynum attempted to change the rating but was refused, she said. However, that indicator will be removed next year, she said.
