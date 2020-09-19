Hudson ISD has set the tax rate and budget for the 2020-21 school year below previous years.
The tax rate is set at $1.2260 — maintenance and operations at $1.026 and interest and sinking rate at 20 cents — which is $0.0023 less than the 2019 rate of $1.2283.
Chief Financial Officer Barrett Lankford said the certified property values went up by about $40 million this year with $17 million in new property. That caused the M&O rate to be compressed thanks to new policy in House Bill 3.
The balanced budget is set at $31,205,918, which is $2.6 million less than the 2019 budget of $33,809,960.
Lankford said there were far more capital projects last year than there are this year, which makes up for some of the decreased expenditures.
Last year, a new bus drive and parking lot was made for Peavy Primary School, several sidewalk and canopy projects were conducted at the middle school, the tennis facility was paid for and several energy and air conditioning projects were completed.
The Facilities Committee that was formed in 2019 has met several times and plans to meet more in the future after being derailed by the pandemic. Lankford said there is talk about what facility projects need to be completed in the next few years.
One of the possible future projects would include a multi-purpose facility for cheerleading, dance, robotics, e-sports, aviation and more.
“We’ve gone out for bids already; we’re just kind of in the finalization of what the project will look like,” Lankford said. “We need a space for our cheer and our dance programs that we haven’t had in the past.”
He said the board has been cautious about the future of the economy and this school year because of COVID-19 and an overall slowdown in enrollment.
“We’re still waiting to see the full impact of this on the state level,” Lankford said. “What I go back to is, when the economy was shut down for a period of time, you’ve got all this lost revenue in sales tax receipts and sales tax revenue, so at some point, I would not be surprised if the expected deficit at the state level is passed on to school districts and we have to possibly cut budgets. But I feel good where we’re at because we did take those things into account this year.”
Raises were included in this budget for teaching staff, support staff and hourly staff with step increases, 3% and 50-cent raises respectively.
“I think that (the state is) sincere in their support of teacher pay raises,” Lankford said. “A lot of people running for office ran on that platform, wanted to make that happen, so I’m hopeful that the support will continue there. We’re always cautious in the school business because we don’t want to rely on promises, even though it may be worked into statute. We’re always vigilant because things can change over time.”
He said the district had a strong start of school on Aug. 17, and the district purchased personal protective equipment in addition to what was given at the state level, even installing more measures like Plexiglas social distancing walls.
“We’ve tried to make things as normal as possible for our students and our staff, and really, things have gone fairly well, considering,” he said. “Like anywhere else, we’re going to have some cases and some bumps in the road, but our staff has been very responsive to what our protocol is to keep everyone safe. Our kids have been just fantastic about dealing with the new requirements wearing their face masks.
“I would say that’s probably the highlight of the beginning of our school year — adjusting to change and making sure we provide the safest environment for our staff and students.”
