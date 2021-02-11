NACOGDOCHES — The majority of members of the State Board of Education are urging the public health officials to move public school employees to front of the line for coronavirus vaccines.
In a letter sent to the Texas COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel on Monday, 14 members of the 15-member board asked the state to add public school employees to distribution phase 1B, which currently includes adults over 65 and any Texans older than 16 with a chronic health condition.
“In many parts of Texas, the pandemic has placed tremendous and sustained stress on efforts to staff classrooms — efforts which have been exacerbated by quarantines necessitated by COVID-19 exposures and a shortage of available full-time teachers snd substitutes,” says a portion of the letter whose primary signer is Dr. Keven Ellis, R-Lufkin.
The request won approval from Nacogdoches ISD, the county’s largest school district, which has roughly 1,000 employees and is the county’s third largest employer.
“Nacogdoches ISD wholeheartedly supports adding teachers and school staff to the 1B vaccination priority list. This just makes perfect sense. Texas has asked its teachers and campus staff to return to the frontlines during a pandemic, and these dedicated public servants came back to help our students,” NISD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said. “I want to thank State Board of Education Chairman Dr. Keven Ellis and the others that signed this letter for their willingness to support the health and well-being of our teachers.”
Ellis is joined by Audrey Young, R-Apple Springs, who is also director of student support services for NISD.
Republican Will Hickman of Houston did not sign onto the letter, citing concerns about vaccine supply.
“I absolutely think teachers should be prioritized, but the issue is we have a shortage of the vaccine in the state,” he said. “In Harris County, getting the vaccine is like winning the lottery.”
Hickman proposes giving teachers and other school employees preference when Texas expands eligibility requirements and finishes vaccinating those most likely to die or be hospitalized from the coronavirus.
“Once we’re done with those groups, I think teachers should be next in line,” he said. “When they open up a slot it fills up in five minutes. It’s just a challenge for senior citizens to get their vaccine right now.”
The short supply of vaccines is evident in Nacogdoches County. A shot clinic is scheduled for Thursday, but it is only for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine Jan. 14 at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center.
“We don’t anticipate having any extra doses because it’s just for people who got the Jan. 14 shot,” said Jessica Sowell, a spokeswoman for the joint city-county emergency management team responding to the pandemic.
The COVID-19 call center remains open at 468-4787, but Sowell stressed that it is an “information only line” and is not for getting on a vaccine waiting list.
“The rumors got out of hand the other day that people could call that number and receive a vaccine or receive an appointment and that’s just not the case,” she said, noting that the center received more than 100 calls by 11 a.m. Monday. “There are currently no vaccine waiting lists or ways to get on that for people to call.”
