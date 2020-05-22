Nacogdoches County Emergency Management on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 250.
The new cases include a woman in her 30s from a previously reported household and a man in his 20s. The other cases involve residents from long-term care facilities: a woman in her 50s, two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
There are 73 active cases and an estimated 162 have recovered, according to state data.
The Nacogdoches call center has now screened 2,756 callers and approximately 1,400 tests have been administered for the virus. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath may call 468-4787 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. A dashboard with local case numbers is available at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
