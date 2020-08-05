Hudson students will now be able to check out e-books and audio books through an app after a partnership with Hudson ISD, Kurth Memorial Library and OverDrive.
Representatives from the school, library and OverDrive expressed excitement over the partnership, especially during a time when many students will be learning remotely with less access to physical media.
“This unique collaboration strives to promote literacy and digital learning by combining the schools’ and the library’s digital reading resources in one app,” a press from OverDrive said. “As a result, students can learn anytime, anywhere because of the convenience, ease of reading on-the-go and the inherent popularity of technology.”
The app for phone and tablet called Sora provides access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for student use inside the classroom, at home and more 24/7.
“I think partnering with the school benefits the entire community, not just the students at Hudson,” library director Lorraine Simoneau said. “Anything that helps enhance their academic experience, pandemic or no pandemic, I think is a positive thing.”
Many children do not have access to the library for a variety of reasons, from transportation to parent work schedules and more, Simoneau said. This will give them an opportunity to download a book at their convenience.
Joan Ragland, Hudson’s district instructional technology specialist, said Hudson ISD embraces a “progressive learning environment promoting collaboration, innovation and problem solving” through a clear vision of a community pursuing excellence.
“When we were researching digital resources that our students could access during distance learning and beyond, we were thrilled to discover that Sora offered this type of integration with our local public library, while also offering accessibility options and working with our existing student login system, CLEVER,” Hudson Middle School media specialist Dawn Young said. “Our students will have easy access to thousands of books. We’re grateful for Kurth Memorial Library’s partnership.”
Christie Swan, a teacher in the English department at Hudson High School, said she is beyond excited that her school will have access to Sora.
“I immediately went on, and there are so many book options for all grade levels. It was also really easy to connect to Kurth Library to access their books as well,” Swan said. “This is so beneficial for the community because there were so many students asking about ways to access library books during distance learning, and the options were limited. They now have a plethora of books right at their fingertips thanks to this program.”
Kurth Memorial Library has partnered with OverDrive for many years through the Libby app available on any major device or computer, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle for anyone in Angelina County.
Anyone with a library card can borrow e-books and audio books from best sellers to new releases in virtually every subject from mystery to romance to children’s to business and more, and the library even welcomes the suggestion of additional materials if readers cannot find the book they are looking for.
Simoneau said she uses the Libby app herself quite often.
“It’s very convenient,” she said. “I can take it anywhere, I don’t have to carry a big book around. I really enjoy that I can listen to it while I’m working.
“A lot of people have misconceptions about it being very difficult, but it’s really not. Just download the app, register your library card and there they are.”
One of the things Simoneau said patrons of the library enjoy about Libby and that students might enjoy about the Sora app is that they will never have any overdue fees because the app automatically returns the books when they are due. The Sora app was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions in 2019. It is available for Hudson ISD students to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store.
Any computer can also access the program through web browsers at soraapp.com.
