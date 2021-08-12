The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Angelina County hospitals continues to rise, and St. Luke’s Health-Memorial became the first hospital in Lufkin to announce vaccine mandates for all employees.
St. Luke's is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021, according to a press release from the hospital. This requirement includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers and others caring for patients within hospital or care facilities.
“As health care providers, we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues and those in our communities,” the release states. “Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.”
There were 15 new admissions to either St. Luke’s or Woodland Heights Medical Center on Thursday. Altogether, there were 60 people infected with the coronavirus in one of the local hospitals on Thursday. Of those, 37 were in the intensive care unit and 23 were in general isolation.
There were 36 in the ICU and 15 in general isolation on Wednesday.
Coronavirus hospitalizations made up 28.99% of the hospitals’ censuses Thursday.
In line with increased hospitalizations, the Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 22 new positive and 31 new probable COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday. There were 5,360 total positive and 4,479 total probable cases.
Angelina County has tripled the daily rate of infections within the past three weeks, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
There were an average of: 12 cases per day the week of July 20; 23 new cases per day the week of July 27; 49 new cases per day the week of Aug. 3; and 68 new cases per day the week of Aug. 10.
“Public health authorities strongly support mask-wearing for everyone while indoors and in groups of people. Business, restaurants, places of worship and schools,” she said. “Schools should encourage a culture of mask-wearing to protect our children and school personnel as we go back to school.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates 548 active cases in Angelina County, down from what was reported earlier in the week. There were 8,690 estimated recoveries and 292 fatalities.
The number of vaccine doses administered also continues to rise, according to state data. There were 1,310 doses given between Aug. 2-8 and 562 administered between Aug. 9-12.
There have been 28,044 people fully vaccinated and 33,498 given at least one dose. The largest age range for vaccinations lies in the 16-49-year-olds, with women continuing to dominate across all age ranges.
