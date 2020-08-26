Mask wearing is proving effective in flattening the curve for COVID-19, according to a report to the Angelina County & Cities Health District Board of Health by administrator Sharon Shaw.
“We have flattened somewhat in the last three weeks, I’m attributing that mainly to the mask mandate,” Shaw said. “We knew it was going to take five to six weeks to make any impact. We’re seeing that impact now of wearing a mask.”
The rate of new infections has dropped to about the same rate as it was in May and June. The largest spike was in late July and the new cases have dropped significantly since then, according to the report.
The latest numbers showed Angelina County with 2,219 cases including both positives and probables. Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
“A probable is treated the same as a positive. They still have to quarantine, it’s the same regimen,” Shaw said. “It’s a different way to dilute the numbers, which is not helpful for the public.”
Additionally, the health district is braced for the back-to-school breakouts. They’ve had 35 confirmed positives in students and staff within the three-county partnership, Shaw said. Angelina County districts have had 18 staff and student cases. Polk County school districts had eight and San Augustine districts have had nine.
This has resulted in two third-grade classes being dismissed to online learning for two weeks because students or staff tested positive, Shaw said. With the staggered openings, she imagines more will follow suit.
Shaw also said the health district would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 tests and could no longer afford to cover the cost of tests for those without insurance.
Additionally, Shaw updated the board on Hurricane Laura, saying Angelina County and the cities in it have put together a shelter at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. They did this with the help of the health district and several other nonprofit agencies to ensure it is as safe as can be in regard to COVID-19.
The shelter was set up for use should it become necessary.
Additionally, members of the board approved:
- The fiscal year 2021 budget.
- The financial report for fiscal year 2020.
- The February 2020 and May 2020 investment reports.
- An amendment to the fiscal year 2020 budget.
