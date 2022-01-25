The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported five new fatalities related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Angelina County in the last 12 days.
On Jan. 12 the state reported the deaths of 432 county residents with connection to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic; on Monday, it reported 437. Nine county residents infected with the coronavirus have died since the start of 2022, according to state reports.
The number of new infections continues to rise, though local and state sources will have trouble tracking the full extent of transmission. At-home tests are becoming more widely available and don’t require patients to submit their findings to the Angelina County & Cities Health District; health district administrator Sharon Shaw on Jan. 20 reported the agency’s struggle to find its own test kits.
Regardless, with the information it is receiving, the health district reported 552 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 17 and Jan. 19.
The health district is not testing whole families, but single family members who show symptoms, Shaw said. It is presumed the family is likely infected if the results come back as positive.
Reported hospitalizations did slow slightly over the weekend, according to data compiled by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
Local hospitals reported 43 confirmed cases in general isolation, eight in the intensive care unit and one suspected COVID admission on Jan. 20. Hospitals reported 38 cases in general isolation and 10 in the ICU on Friday and that dropped to 31 people in general isolation and eight in the ICU on Saturday.
The number of people reported to be in the ICU with the coronavirus grew to 12 on Sunday, but those in general isolation dropped to 30.
Though the number of people being treated by local hospitals has grown as the omicron variant surges through the United States, hospitalizations are lower than they were this time last year.
On Jan. 24, 2021, SETRAC reported 18 people in the ICU with the coronavirus and 57 in general isolation in Angelina County due to COVID-19.
