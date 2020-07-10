The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests, including the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit, to 1,071.
Angelina County cases rose by 202 in a matter of five days.
The number of active cases including the Duncan Unit is 615 as of Friday morning. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
Health district administrator Sharon Shaw has not updated the list of recovered since at least June 22. On July 8 she told The Lufkin Daily News the district has been focused on caring for the increasing number of ill and is unable to update the list at this time.
The health district is reporting 743 positive tests in Angelina County — not including the Duncan Unit. They list 225 recoveries and nine deaths.
The New York Times described Angelina County as on an upward trend for case growth in the last seven days with a daily average of 20 new cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Association of Counties lists 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 21 in an intensive care unit. Four are COVID Hospitalized/Ventilated and there are 14 ventilators in use. There are 29 available adult ventilators.
The Duncan unit lists 73 active offender cases, 206 offender recoveries, 24 active employee cases and 25 employee recoveries. There are 180 on medical restriction and 73 in medical isolation. They list 10 deaths and the unit remains on lockdown.
Polk County has had 321 positive tests with 42 recoveries. San Augustine County has had 126 positive tests with 34 recoveries and nine deaths.
Nacogdoches County had 508 confirmed cases, 162 active cases, 321 recoveries and 25 deaths as of Friday.
The state of Texas has had 230,346 cases reported with 118,326 recoveries, meaning there are an estimated 109,102 active cases. They list 2,918 fatalities. There have been 2,603,903 total tests taken; 213,728 were antibody tests.
They list Harris County as the largest hot spot with 40,012 cases.
