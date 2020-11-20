In two separate updates, the Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 92 new positive cases and 53 new probable cases Thursday when compared to Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services lists two new fatalities as of Wednesday, bringing that total to 97.
The total number of cases reported by the health district, including positive and probable, is 3,350. The positive cases were listed as 2,497 and the probables as 853.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district.
The state reports 2,446 positive cases and 131 active cases. Those numbers do not include probable cases, according to the state. They last updated their website on Wednesday afternoon and their data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
The state also lists 2,218 recoveries. This data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 4% — the 10th highest rate in the region.
SETRAC reports a 16.59% COVID census with 27 in general isolation and eight in the intensive care unit. There were 211 total patients on Thursday with 238 operational beds.
There were 12 ventilators in use Thursday. That number has fluctuated since early October.
The hospital census has fluctuated over the last seven days with the peak on Nov. 15 with 33.33% of the hospital census being COVID-positive, but there were fewer people in the hospitals on that day overall, according to SETRAC. Nov. 16 marked the most COVID cases with 31 in general isolation and seven in the ICU.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 255 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Thursday afternoon.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit. This is lower than previously reported. Jeremy Desel, director of communications, said this is because the total count includes both presumed and confirmed COVID deaths and some have been taken off the list after further investigation.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 38 recovered offender cases, one active employee case and 15 recovered employee cases.
Local school data has not been updated by the state since Nov. 15, but there should be more data available around Sunday.
There have been 31,678 positive student cases and 18,742 staff cases, according to state data.
Statewide, there have been 1,048,383 confirmed cases, 19,883 fatalities and 889,099 recoveries. They estimate 141,891 active cases, with 8,489 new cases and 187 new fatalities Wednesday.
