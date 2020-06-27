The Angelina County Elections Administration on Wednesday prepared poll workers for the changes made to ensure public safety in the upcoming primary runoff.
Early voting for the primary runoff election begins Monday.
Runoff elections typically have a lower voter turnout, elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said. But that doesn’t mean a comprehensive cleaning strategy for these elections is unwarranted.
COVID-19 cases in Angelina County are on the rise. On Wednesday, Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said she expected the county to top 500 cases within the week.
It is because of these concerns that the elections administration has invested in cleaning products, gloves, masks and safety shields for poll workers to use to keep themselves and voters safe. Hawkins has had to get creative in finding ways to keep voters and poll workers safe, though.
“We’re trying to save as much money as we can because we have two elections this year,” Hawkins said. “We have this one and the November election. We don’t know what’s going to happen in November. So we’re taking it one election at a time and doing what we can do.”
There are health protocols that each polling station will be required or heavily encouraged to follow.
First, they’re encouraging voters to wear face coverings, but ask that voters be prepared to remove their masks for a short time so poll workers can identify them when needed.
Voters should bring their own own styluses to sign if they can. If not, poll workers have styluses for voters that are covered with a plastic straw. This way the poll worker and voter can handle them without touching the same parts.
Additionally, voters will have sterile Q-tips to use on the voting machines that can be thrown away after the ballot has been submitted, Hawkins said.
There also will be hand sanitizer for voters to use before and after voting. Additionally, the elections administration is deciding whether to have a poll worker clean each machine after each use or to just give the voter their own cleaning supplies to use before they vote.
Poll workers will be required to disinfect any items that come into contact with voters. This includes check-in tables, writing utensils, voting system equipment, ballot boxes and doors leading into and out of the polling place.
Employees will be screened for a fever before they can begin working and sent home if they’re experiencing any symptoms.
One poll worker asked Hawkins what happens if the whole staff were to come down with symptoms or a fever and she said that there are additional workers ready to mobilize if needed to cover a station in this circumstance.
Voters who are feeling symptomatic or have come in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 need to call the number listed on signs at the polling location. This will direct them to the elections administration, who will help them vote curbside.
Each polling location will be given a certain number of curbside ballots that should be filled out at the location. The elections administration can provide more if they’re needed, Hawkins said.
The lines to polling locations may be long, which means that voters may be required to wait outside in a line with six feet separating them from other voters until they’re able to go in.
