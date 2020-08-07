Express Employment Professionals hosted its third job fair this summer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at its Lufkin and Nacogdoches locations.
Employment specialist Delaina Willson said the company understood that the extra $600 has stopped for those on unemployment, and they have been hearing from employers with open positions daily. So they are hosting these job fairs to streamline the application process and connect people seeking work with employers.
“When the pandemic hits, it affects a lot of people, a lot of businesses and a lot of families,” Willson said. “We are trying to get our community back to where it was, if not better, and try to get a new normal, somewhat of a normalcy, for everybody.”
Willson said it can be hard to know where to look for employment, so the company helps bridge that gap.
“We’re really trying to get the word out that there are people hiring, there are jobs available, and also let the companies know that there are people available,” she said. “We’re working both ends of the spectrum right now.”
On Wednesday, job seekers drove up to the building, filled out a paper application under one of the tents and went back to their vehicles to wait to be called into the office. Then they would sit in the lobby one or two at a time until the next employment specialist was available. Social distancing, sanitation and mask requirements were in place.
More than 70 interviews were conducted during the job fair in July, so they added the Nacogdoches location to the job fair list this month.
If the turnout continues to grow, Willson said they will continue to host these job fairs. However, job seekers can always call and schedule an appointment if they miss one of the job fairs.
Willson said job seekers can bring their resumes or create a resume in the Express system. All job placements are based on skills and availability.
Their services are free to job-seekers, and the job-seekers come in once to fill out the application and conduct interviews and then call two to three times a week to check in while the employment specialists are working through their applications, Willson said.
Sometimes people with particularly marketable skills will come in when there are no current openings, but they know companies are often in need of the skills the candidate has, so the employment specialists will call their companies to let them know.
“Even if we don’t have the open job order, we are still going to do our best to find you employment,” Willson said.
“Not only is it at no charge to them, but we are taking all of the legwork off of our associates. They give us the resume, we get their skills and work history, and we compile all that information for them and send them to clients so they don’t have to go get in their car and go door to door and drop off 20 resumes.”
To create an appointment, go to expresspros.com and click on “Apply Now.”
