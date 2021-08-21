With the addition of 112 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, Angelina County’s total number of new cases diagnosed during the last two weeks climbed to 898, according to New York Times data.
The county has averaged 68 new cases per day for last seven days, a .39% increase from the average two weeks ago. At least 1 in 8 Angelina County residents has been infected out of the total of 10,317 diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Times’ data.
Of the county’s 294 deaths due to COVID-19, five of those have occurred since Aug. 6, the Times reports.
The county’s risk level for unvaccinated people is listed as “extremely high” due to the average of 74 daily cases per 100,000 people reported in the past two weeks and a test positivity rate above 10%, according to the Times’ coronavirus tracker. That risk level will drop to “very high” if the test positivity rate falls below 10% and the daily case rate drops to less than about 45.7 cases per 100,000 people during the past two weeks.
Because of the high spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends even vaccinated people wear masks in Angelina County.
So far this month, August has had the highest case average in Angelina County since December 2020, according to the Times’ data.
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial has a 98% ICU occupancy, 16 COVID patients and no available ICU beds, while Woodland Heights has a 97% ICU occupancy, 24 COVID patients and also has no available ICU beds, the Times states.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District is providing free COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 and older at its facility at 503 Hill St. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the end of August.
Walk-in, register online at www.etxcovidvaccine.com or, call 630-8500 for details.
