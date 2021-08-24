Angelina County hospitals saw an influx of COVID-19 patients over the weekend while the state reported three new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 297 people.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates 1,194 people are actively fighting the coronavirus. An estimated 9,100 people of the 10,591 total cases have recovered, according to the state.
This means about 85% of the reported cases have recovered while fatalities make up just shy of 3% of the total cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said there were 81 people in a local hospital with COVID-19, down from the 82 reported Sunday and 90 reported Saturday.
Of those reported on Monday, 45 were in the intensive care unit — which is more than has been reported over at least the last seven days. There were 36 people in general isolation.
This is an increase over what was seen just the last seven days; there were only 33 patients in the ICU and 27 patients in general isolation.
Of the patients seeking care at Woodland Heights Medical Center 94% are unvaccinated, according to Drew Emery, the hospital CEO.
“This recent resurgence has again stretched the resources of state and local health care facilities,” he said. “Woodland Heights Medical Center has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks. Patient numbers and unit bed availability are fluid throughout any day as patients are discharged and admitted.
Coronavirus patients take up 32.02% of the local hospital capacity, according to the GA-32 calculation. This calculation is used by the state as per Gov. Greg Abbott’s GA-32 executive order determining how much businesses can be open, this executive order is no longer effective and will not impact businesses as it used to.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District had not updated its numbers as of 5:45 p.m. Monday, but their latest update (posted as of Aug. 20) showed there have been a total of 5,644 positive and 4,947 probable cases. There had been 603 new cases in the last seven days, as of Aug. 20.
The number of vaccine doses administered dropped in the week of Aug. 16 compared to the week of Aug. 9, according to the DSHS. There were 1,622 doses administered the week of Aug. 8 and 1,402 the week of Aug. 16.
There are 28,986 people fully vaccinated and 35,162 who have received at least one dose.
“The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause,” Emery said. “We urge the public to continue to do everything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, social distancing, vigilant handwashing and getting vaccinated.”
Pilgrim’s in Lufkin will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the health district office at 503 Hill St. It will award one winner who receives their first vaccine at the clinic with free beef, pork and chicken to feed a family of four for a year. Attendees who are vaccinated will receive a free case of chicken.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and getting vaccinated is a great opportunity to show your loved ones and neighbors you care,” said Christian Dempsey, Pilgrim’s Lufkin complex manager. “We invite our community members to come out and do their part to prevent the spread of the virus with the added bonus of a chance to win free meat for a year.”
