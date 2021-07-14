It kind of seemed like it was over.
For those of us who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s been nice not having to worry so much about masks and social-distancing, to resume dining out and shopping, to attend baseball games and other events without fear. Heck, just to be able to attend, period.
Life for those of us who are fully vaccinated felt like it had returned to normal. But with two-thirds of our county still unvaccinated, it hasn’t. And with new variants spreading and mutating — with increased symptoms and increased chances of hospitalizations and death — it won’t any time soon.
With the recent arrival in Texas of the new Delta variant — one experts are describing as COVID-19 on steroids — everyone should be on notice that this thing isn’t over. Not by a long shot.
And while a little more than 50% of Texans 12 and older are fully vaccinated, that number drops to just 36.38% in Angelina County, according to numbers released by the Angelina County & Cities Health District last week.
But those of us who are vaccinated have to stay vigilant, as well. While the chances of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 decrease dramatically among those who are vaccinated, what we seem to have forgotten is they can still catch and transmit the virus.
“All the current data shows robust ability to block serious illness from the Delta variant,” said Tim Farinholt of Baylor College of Medicine in a recent Houston Chronicle article. Even so, he urges those who are vaccinated to remain cautious.
“Just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean you can go back to 2019 living.”
Unvaccinated individuals, however, make up the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide in recent weeks. And while a tiny share — less than 3% — of those who are vaccinated catch severe infections, most have other comorbidities or are immunosuppressed, according to a Baylor study cited in the article.
There are a number of reasons why some are hesitant to get the vaccine, among them distrust of the government, belief in wild conspiracy theories, fear of side effects, a desire to cling to political beliefs that have nothing to do with this decidedly bipartisan virus, and the incredulous notion that COVID-19 — which has led to 288 deaths in Angelina County alone in a little more than a year — has been overblown. But for others, they simply haven’t had the means to get to a clinic or site that provides them.
That obstacle should no longer be a barrier thanks to mobile vaccine clinics, which provide walk-up availability at area housing and apartment complexes, employers and businesses, hard-to-reach areas of the county, lower-income neighborhoods, churches and more. Any business, church or group wanting to request an ACCHD mobile vaccine clinic is asked to call 630-8500.
“With our proximity and travel patterns to larger metropolitan cities such as Houston and Dallas, of course the Delta variant is already here in our counties and circulating among the unvaccinated,” a recent press release from the ACCHD states.
“Now is the time to be vaccinated before COVID-19 finally catches up to you through the new Delta variant and you, in turn, are infectious to other unvaccinated individuals who may very well be your family member.”
If you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s more urgent than ever that you do so. And for those of us who have? Put that mask back on — the fat lady’s just getting warmed up.
