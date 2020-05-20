Q: What is the cost for the health district to buy the COVID-19 test?
A: Actually, the Angelina County & Cities Health District is not purchasing the collection kits, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
“The collection kits are provided by the lab that ultimately receives the sample,” Shaw said. “CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial has been furnishing test collection kits to supplement the supply and providing the expert manpower to collect the sample — at both drive-thru locations.”
The health district has a testing site in Lufkin and Livingston, she said. This covers testing for the three-county partnership that include Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties.
She said that the sample is sent to a lab for testing and those results go back to the health district for the district to report.
Q: What is the cost for a person to get tested?
A: “Initially the cost for the COVID-19 test was approximately $50. Within one month, that cost rose to approximately $100,” Shaw said.
She also said insurance should cover it without charging a copay or deductible, and those without insurance are covered by state funding.
