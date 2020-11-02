Junior Achievement of Angelina County encountered some roadblocks to their traditional event planning and servicing of local schools, but with some creativity and virtual planning, the organization is continuing to help students in the East Texas community.
"This school year is a little different, but Junior Achievement is committed to inspiring tomorrows with an array of virtual, online and self-guided resources that will inspire and prepare students for success," executive director Staci Hodges said.
"JA made the difficult decision that there will not be any in-person JA programming during the fall 2020 semester, due to the pandemic, but JA of Angelina County is still committed to our schools, educators, volunteers and students. That will not change."
Bringin' Home the Bacon: Kids in the Kitchen is an upcoming four-week series for kids who love cooking or are interested in sparking a passion. Chef Kate Rudasill from Brookshire Brothers' 1921 Catering, will guide participants through a kid-friendly meal while teaching practical financial lessons.
"Cooking, grocery shopping, budgeting all tie into our mission — financial literacy," Hodges said. "We wanted to have a fun virtual cooking show fundraiser tied to our mission to include those budgeting lessons."
Chef Kate, an adult volunteer and a student volunteer will be a part of every lesson. The classes are open to any child with access to internet, and they will be available on-demand.
The first episode launches on Nov. 17. To sign up, visit juniorachievementangelinacounty.org/new-event-preview.
October would be about the time that the annual Stock Market Challenge would be held. It has not been canceled, but it has been postponed and modified.
The JA Stock Market Challenge will take place virtually on Jan. 26, 2021.
"Instead of 200 students gathering in the convention center, each school will have their multiple teams gather at school locations," Hodges said. "It will be web-based so they'll be able to log into the simulation on two computers — one with the emcee and interactions going on (newsletters, hot tips) and one with the ticker, the list of stocks and rankings."
Student teams are already preparing, but JA is accepting reservations for corporate teams now. Hodges said they will be reaching out to former teams in the coming weeks, and anyone interested in creating a team can contact her at staci@jaangelinacounty.org or 632-0490.
The organization also will be offering a virtual career fair titled JA Inspire for businesses and schools across the county in late spring.
"In the past, the schools have all hosted their own individual events," Hodges said. "So this is a way we could truly support them by creating one event they could all take advantage of."
The event is designed to help launch middle school and high school students into their future, whether that be high school, college, careers and beyond.
JA volunteers are working a little differently for their regular programming in schools, as well. Rather than visiting the schools in person, JA is working with each school individually to determine their needs.
Some schools are using pre-recorded sessions and activities for students to go through. Some schools are going to participate in a career speaker series where community volunteers will Zoom into classrooms to describe their career and how they got there.
"We are working with the schools, it's just not the traditional volunteer in the classroom right now," Hodges said. "We'll reevaluate that for the spring semester, but for the fall, that's where we are."
While they miss the personal interaction with the students, it is not safe at this point, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.