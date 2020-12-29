Nearly 200 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases are being reported by the Angelina County & Cities Health District Tuesday after nearly a week without an update.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported one new Angelina County fatality from COVID-19 in that time. Officials estimate 930 active cases in Angelina County.
The state’s count shows 136 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council dropped the case fatality rate in Angelina County to 2.6% after adding probable cases to the total case count.
The health district reports 101 new positive cases and 83 new probable cases. Year-to-date there have been 3,452 positive and 1,918 probable cases. The health district lists 5,370 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 3,351 positive cases and an estimated 4,120 recoveries as of Monday afternoon. On Dec. 11, the state began reporting probable cases — recording 1,835 Monday.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows the number of hospitalizations beginning to reach the same rates of hospitalization in the first peak Angelina County faced in late July and August.
That same data shows the COVID-19 hospital census is at 29.65% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals Monday. There were 199 patients total between the two hospitals. Of those, 43 were COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 16 were in the intensive care unit Monday.
SETRAC data shows six new hospitalizations Tuesday and six new patients on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 1,490,479 confirmed cases, 192,947 probable cases, 26,521 fatalities and 1,357,576 estimated recoveries. State officials estimate 284,555 active cases, with 12,841 new positive cases, 1,023 new probable cases and 49 new fatalities on Monday.
Fatality data is incomplete and daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed with the state, according to the state’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.