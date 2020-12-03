The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 125 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services listed four new deaths on Wednesday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 3.9%.
The health district reported 55 new positives and 70 new probable cases on Thursday. The new totals are 2,715 positive and 1,164 probable cases. They list 3,879 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state also listed 2,660 positive cases and 2,323 estimated recoveries, leaving 234 active cases Thursday. However, their active case numbers do not include probable cases, which are only tracked by local entities and the state’s data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows the COVID hospital census is at 21.52% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 34 COVID patients in general isolation and 14 in the intensive care unit on Thursday. Each unit has three fewer than was reported Wednesday night.
Their data shows 10 new hospitalizations Dec. 1, seven new on Dec. 2 and six new on Thursday.
Shaw said Tuesday she does not believe the county has reached its second peak yet. But she believes the spread in Angelina County is widespread and uncontrolled as it was in mid-July and early-August.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 250 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 57 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Wednesday morning. The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 40 recovered offender cases, four active employee cases and 16 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,215,113 confirmed cases, 22,000 fatalities and 1,003,141 estimated recoveries. They estimate 193,213 active cases, with 13,857 new cases and 244 new fatalities Thursday.
State data shows the number of new daily cases rising nearly 5,000 cases higher than the peak in July. The rate of new fatalities has not reached the same height as the new cases.
Texas schools haven’t posted an update since Nov. 15, but the DSHS website said to expect one the week of Nov. 30.
The city of Lufkin recently announced free testing at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Those wishing to attend need to pre-register at honumg.info/LufkinCenter.
