With hurricane season now upon the southern U.S., emergency coordinators are revamping their plans for evacuees in the event of a natural disaster with COVID-19 in mind.
“All the Emergency Management Coordinators in the region are currently meeting and planning to determine the best way to deal with the challenges of planning for evacuees while following Centers for Disease Control and Texas Division of Emergency Management recommendations,” Mike Claude, Deep East Texas Council Of Governments public safety director, said.
“DETCOG’s Public Safety Program is providing support to them to develop plans with our regional partners. We all understand that we will not be able to open shelters in the usual manner, so the local officials are currently seeking alternative solutions.
Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project said to expect the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season to be more active than usual. They predicted 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
The National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Louisiana, has begun warning residents of tropical depression Cristobal, which is moving up through the Gulf of Mexico and could hit Deep East Texas along with all of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.
Historically, Deep East Texas, and especially Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, has been the home for refugees from massive storms to the south and east. However, COVID has impacted their ability to shelter, and the counties are working around it as best they can, Angelina County emergency coordinator Ricky Connor said. He said they’re creating an action plan based on a few key points.
“Space (requirements) for each individual will be 110 square feet per individual in a shelter so that will cut the shelter population to less than half of what it is,” he said. “When you start talking about having 60 square feet requirements per person, and for overnight it goes to 110 square feet, your capacity in those shelters decreases significantly.”
There are several shelters that will not be viable options anymore because of concerns over COVID-19.
The region has been encouraged to prioritize shelters at hotels and dormitories over large, congregate shelters. If congregate shelters are used, emergency coordinators are being encouraged to relocate who they can as quickly as they can to the smaller hotels and dormitories.
Additionally:
Refugees will need to be regularly monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and body temperature. Coordinators have been encouraged to watch for other illnesses, including mental health concerns.
Shelters need to have separate areas, including restrooms, to isolate residents showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Shelter staff will need to wear face coverings at all times, except when impractical.
Shelter residents should self quarantine after leaving the shelter because they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We all understand that we will not be able to open shelters in the usual manner, so the local officials are currently seeking alternative solutions,” Claude said. “But everyone is hampered by the unknown factors of our current situation.”
