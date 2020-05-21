The young woman was near tears and said she felt like she had been robbed. Robbed of her senior year and all the pomp and circumstance. I sympathized with her and then thought long before I responded.
So far, 2020 has kicked some of us right in the gut. So many have lost once-in-a-lifetime high school and college graduations, lost jobs, lost hopes and dreams, and even lost loved ones.
The truth is, we are all living in a time where history has found us where we live. Especially many young adults who would have walked across a stage to receive hard-earned diplomas, but are forced to accept a substitution and move on with their lives.
I wanted to say, “Toughen up, buttercup,” but I realized that life had grabbed her by the seat of her pants and kicked her right into the future before she was ready. No big ceremony, no all-night graduation party, no big sheet cake, no scholarship programs, no caps thrown high into the air.
I told her that this generation was not the first that history had left its mark upon. I went on to tell her we will all be faced with trying to make something positive from the events of the last few months. But no matter what, don’t let the 2020 pandemic define her life. It’s just a change, a bit of a learning curve.
She didn’t know what to do. She was asking for advice on whether to find a job or try to enroll in college and hope she could start in the fall. It’s OK. I didn’t start college until I was 29.
If you are finding yourself in her position, let me tell you a little about curves in life. It’s what you do with them that matter. Create a plan, and then act on it.
If you need to search for a job, let me suggest the transportation industry. It is listed as essential and will always be needed. I encourage you to visit txdot.gov and check out the Career page. Whether you are a 2020 graduate or someone looking to start a new career, we have jobs listed across the state and we are hiring.
Whatever you do, don’t sit and moan over the fact that history pushed you into the future before you were ready.
It pushed my brother-in-law in 1968 when he was sent to Da Nang, Vietnam. It pushed five of my great-uncles in 1942 into World War II. It even pushed my great-great-great-great-great-grandfather at age 17 into the Battle of New Orleans in the early 1800s.
History grabbed all of them and life threw them curves. Stay ahead of the curve, flatten the curve. Doesn’t matter. I hope we all use this historic event to help create a more positive, successful life.
The only other advice I could give this young woman was to learn and live the L’s. She said she had never heard of them. Here they are: Listen, Learn, Laugh and Love.
Real listening takes practice, but it will grow wisdom. Learning is a life-long journey. Laugh at yourself. It is one of the most important lessons we can learn. And love, well, it is also essential. You won’t make it through life without it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.