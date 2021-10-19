The state of Texas took the Lufkin and Diboll school districts to court Monday seeking to uphold temporary injunctions to prevent the districts from enforcing mask mandates.
Monday’s hearing was held in state District Judge Bob Inselmann’s courtroom. Counsel for both parties and Inselmann will meet again later this week to set a schedule for the next hearing. Debate will not resume today.
The Diboll and Lufkin school districts face temporary injunctions filed by the state of Texas for violating executive order 38. The injunctions seek to prevent the districts from enforcing mask mandates until a decision about order No. 38 is made by a higher court, Lufkin attorney Wayne Haglund said.
“A temporary injunction is only good from the time it’s issued to the final trial on the merits when the issue is fully fleshed out and litigated,” he said. “The distinction between a temporary restraining order, which (the state) first sought and the temporary injunction is the restraining order is issued to the other side without any notice or an opportunity to be heard.
“In this instance the school districts through their counsel requested an opportunity to be heard early on. As soon as it was filed. The result is this hearing today.”
The court heard testimony from Lufkin Superintendent Lynn Torres, while Diboll Superintendent Vickie Thomas was testifying when court adjourned. Her testimony will resume at the start of the next hearing.
Both districts established mandates just weeks after the 2021-22 school year began because they saw a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases, superintendents at both schools said in court.
The coronavirus impacted the end of the 2019-20 school year when students were forced by the districts and the state to learn from home to prevent the spread of the virus. Mask requirements and other forms of virus prevention were implemented the following year as most students returned to in-person lessons.
Up until the start of school Abbott said schools ought to follow their own public health entities or the Texas Education Agency, Stephanie Hamm, representing both schools, told Inselmann. This follows a year in which Abbott required masks and said they were the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus, she said.
She represented both schools with Elizabeth Humphrey.
The state’s attorneys, Amy Hilton and Courtney Corbello, argued in court that the districts’ decisions were ultra vires, which means the districts acted beyond their legal authority or power. In this, they said the validity of the law, the validity of the reasons behind the mandates or anything having to do with the impact it has on students is unrelated to the case at hand.
They repeatedly said the only thing the court should consider is whether the districts violated state law by ignoring Abbott’s order.
“This is an ultra vires suit,” Corbello said. “Is there an order in effect? There is nothing from the defense saying it is not currently in effect. Are the boards violating this mandate? Yes.”
The defense said the validity of the law mattered and sought to point out how executive orders do have regulations and do not supersede all other state laws.
In a presentation, Hamm read the defense’s position as asking: “Whether the Texas Disaster Act authorizes the governor by executive fiat to override the statutory authority of public schools to protect the health and safety of students and staff, and to make educationally appropriate decisions for students?”
An executive order could not, for example, affect the dress code in a way to force girls to wear skirts and pantyhose in the midst of a disaster, Hamm said.
“Vaccinations are required in schools,” she said. “It’s not a new or novel idea. Schools have authority on dress codes, appearance, code of conduct, day-to-day operations.”
Early in the hearing, Inselmann brought up Abbott’s suspension of habeas corpus — which is considered an international human right protecting individuals against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment — and asked why people cared less about it than they did the masks.
The governor must show how the strict compliance of those laws would hinder the response to a disaster, Hamm said. She later said the governor’s orders are only allowed to supersede laws and rules if those rules prevent, hinder, slow, etc the response to the disaster at hand.
Hamm pointed to three rules within the Texas Disaster Act that the state has used to offer authority to Abbott’s executive orders; nothing in those authorizes the state’s response to the schools’ mask mandates, she said.
Additionally, Abbott has supported the use of masks to prevent the spread of the virus, even passing executive orders requiring masks himself, she said. Hamm suggested his opinion only changed with a change in the political landscape.
The defense argued the schools were well within their rights based on state laws and rules that have long been upheld in various opinions and court cases.
Inselmann also offered an abatement to a petition filed with the intent to intervene in court proceedings on behalf of parents and staff at Lufkin ISD who oppose the mandate. Jared Woodfill, presenting for those parents, debated with the defense and judge about whether his petition would be best heard in this setting.
The defense said Woodfill’s arguments weren’t unique from the state’s and the use of parents as plaintiffs did not make sense because the mandates affected students.
