Sales tax allocations for Lufkin and Angelina County rose in June compared to this time last year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report taxes monthly. April was the first month of shutdowns due to COVID-19 for many businesses, and Lufkin city leaders were concerned about the impact it may have on the city’s operations.
Sales tax allocations in 2020 have, in general, dropped for the city. June marks the second month where allocations increased rather than decreased. The other was February, when allocations were based off December sales.
Tthe CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act was passed and stimulus checks sent to residents in the middle of April. Many saw the deposits as early as April 13.
Lufkin will collect $1,184,103 this period — up 12.03% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $7,370,661 — down 2.32%.
Angelina County will collect $506,123 this period — up 11.21% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $3,158,823— down 5.37%.
Sales taxes have increased substantially in Zavalla, offering the city additional and unplanned money.
Zavalla will collect $9,136 this period — up 18.48% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $66,319 — up 21.22%.
Allocations for Hudson and Huntington increased this month compared to a year ago. Diboll and Burke received less this month compared to a year ago.
Hudson will collect $36,450 this period — up 22.82% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $211,080 — up 12.01%.
Huntington will collect $34,846 this period — up 52.03% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $189,706— up 12.54%.
Diboll will collect $53,977 this period — down 28.86% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $285,327 — down 22.42%.
Burke will collect $2,630 this period — down 36.95% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $18,995 — down 17.84%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $650,904, up 22.12%; Jacksonville, $298,020, down 1.45%; Marshall, $679,853, down 6.20%; Longview, $2,182,633, down 23.19%; Texarkana, $1,129,723, down 10.68%; and Tyler, $2,932,568, down 20.51%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $175,611, up 4.92%; Houston County, $87,415, down 42.86%; Polk County, $217,989, up 3.5%; Sabine County, $48,374, up 69.24%; San Augustine County, $46,303, down 32.23%; San Jacinto County, $48,382, up 15.35%; and Tyler County, $65,727, down 5.45%.
In Texas, cities will collect $443.6 million, down 11.1% from last year, and counties will collect $46.2 million, down 7.2% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
