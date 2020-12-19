Now that we are out for the Christmas holidays, I want to take this time to say thank you to the incredible nursing staff at Lufkin ISD. Without them, we would not have been able to successfully go back to school and make it through to the holidays.
Our nursing staff have suited up and taken on COVID-19 like champs. Although we’re not seeing the spread of the virus in the schools like we thought we would, our nurses are assessing students who have COVID-like symptoms and making determinations on all kinds of illnesses.
They identify symptoms and utilize isolation rooms all with genuine care for the student in the forefront of their minds.
This year has no doubt been challenging for our nurses, but with help from the state, we are testing more students than ever, which makes it faster to diagnose students with the virus.
The state provided 3,320 rapid COVID tests along with a shipment of masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, red bio bags and Texas Division of Emergency Management phones for communication with the state.
Along with our other testing protocols, we are now able to test in multiple ways depending on the situation. This allows Lufkin ISD to quickly get answers for parents and staff about symptomatic students. By responding quickly, we can protect all of our students more effectively.
Again, none of this would be possible without our dedicated staff of nurses and our director of nursing, Jan Fulbright, who has kept me updated and been an integral part of our COVID-19 protocol committee.
“Our whole dynamic for the nursing office changed this year. The changes started with the use of PPE during assessment of sick students; COVID-19 training; COVID triage/assessment; management of isolation space for students with COVID-like symptoms; more communication with parents and staff including instructions on protocols and interventions for the ill.
‘‘This includes all the above with management of our normal visits from diabetics, accidents and medications, etc. ... The key is always being ready for change. The health services staff have simply been amazing,” Fulbright said.
I’m sure our nurses never thought they would be administering tests for a virus with no cure in the year 2020, but they always step up to the challenge with grace. Even just this past week they were administering COVID-19 tests in a drive-thru during the cold rain.
We ask that you help our nurses out by staying safe over the holidays. We’ve all adjusted our lifestyles and behaviors because of the pandemic. We ask that you please continue to wear masks, social distance and thoroughly wash your hands. Students have done a great job at school participating in these safety guidelines.
Parents, please encourage your children to keep up these practices when out in public and around people who are not in your immediate family. We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday and be ready to come back in 2021 with renewed focus.
The unfailing work ethic and caring determination of our nurses are two more reasons that I’m Lufkin Proud!
