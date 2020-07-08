The Lufkin City Council instituted the “We Love Lufkin” small business grant program during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city qualifies for approximately $500,000 from the CARES Act to reimburse the costs of business interruption due to COVID-19, city manager Bruce Green said. The applications will be reviewed by members of the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund Board, at the request of Ward 1 council member Guessippina Bonner.
The information on this grant went live on cityoflufkin.com Tuesday night. Applicants can apply as early as 12:01 a.m. Friday. The grant will be determined on a first-come, first-serve basis for all who qualify.
“Of the funding, we are proposing that three quarters go toward supporting any small business across the city of Lufkin,” Green said.
“The other quarter would be specifically dedicated to supporting minority-owned businesses and businesses located in low- to moderate-income communities.”
During the public forum, two women spoke about the agenda item. One woman asked that the city keep another equal opportunity grant in the county in mind, but said she was grateful for this additional funding.
Martha Maldonado, with La Unica and La Unica Express, asked whether minorities would only be given that quarter of the available funds or whether they’d have access to the entirety. Later, as he addressed the council, Green said minorities would have access to all the funds, they were not capped at 25%.
The 25% was to ensure that minorities were not excluded for whatever reason.
Maldonado was grateful for this clarification, and said she knew that if she had this question, others did, as well. To have the city manager answer it helped to clear up her reservations, she said.
“I’m definitely for it,” Maldonado said. “I think it’s great and it shows a lot. The fact that the city of Lufkin took the step to advocate in getting this money to us just means that they know the importance of what small businesses are going through.”
She said it was difficult in March and it’s getting more difficult as the situation worsens. She was grateful for the community’s push to shop local early on in the shutdown, but that has diminished.
“Not everyone can go to restaurants, even if they’re just picking up to go,” she said. “So this month has been really difficult for business.”
She is worried about more than just the business dropping; she wants customers and her employees to be safe.
The CARES Act may be covering some of the expenses the city incurred responding to the virus, especially for the police and fire departments, his letter read.
Grant funds are available to businesses and nonprofits who fit in the following criteria:
They employ 50 people or less.
They are located within the city of Lufkin with a Lufkin mailing address.
They are registered to do business in Texas.
They have been operational since Sept. 1, 2019.
They are able to demonstrate a 20% reduction in business as a result of the pandemic.
They are self-employed individuals, independent contractors, sole proprietors and/or are nonprofits serving the business community.
If they’re applying as minority-owned, they must verify that: 51% of the business is owned by a minority or group of minorities that are U.S. citizens; the business is registered in the state of Texas; and it is owned, managed and operated on a daily basis by the minority of group or minority owners.
There are four levels that the businesses could fit into. Level one businesses employ fewer than five people and are eligible for a $5,000 grant. Level two businesses employ six to 20 people and are eligible for a $7,500 grant. Level three businesses employ 21-40 people and are eligible for a $10,000 grant. Level four businesses employ 41-50 people and are eligible for a $15,000 grant.
While businesses that received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program or an Economic Injury Disaster Loan can still qualify, priority will be given to businesses that did not receive that funding, the letter read.
The city will provide additional information on the grant application on its website.
