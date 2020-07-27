Convalescent plasma helps patients recover from COVID-19, and East Texas medical professionals are asking those in the community who have recovered from the virus to donate.
"We've had so many units going to the hospitals that we are now running low," said Tamara Billiot, regional manager of operations of the East Texas Blood Center.
Those who have already been infected by the virus and recovered develop antibodies to the coronavirus.
"Those antibodies can help someone else who is still trying to fight it if we give them the plasma that has those antibodies in it," she said.
The supply the blood center had previously did not come from local donors because the virus had not hit East Texas as it has now, Billiot said. But now that there are a growing number of recovered patients in the area, they are asking for donations as the need is increasing.
"Every day is a little bit different," she said. "We have seen some days where we've been sending out 10-15 units between Lufkin and Nacogdoches."
Lufkin native Terrie Snead recently returned from an extended stay spent fighting the virus at a hospital in Longview. It started on July 10, when Snead began to feel tired at work.
"By 4 o'clock, I was at the In & Out emergency room, and then they sent me to Longview hospital," Snead said. "That was the only available room they had."
At first, she thought it was her asthma acting up, but then her test for the virus came back positive. She lost her appetite, developed a shortness of breath and remains exhausted. She just started developing a cough after she was released on July 20.
She said she was surprised she got the virus.
"The whole time this has been going on, I've been saying, if it was meant for me to get it, I'll get it," she said. "Apparently it was meant for me to get it."
During her time in the hospital, she received convalescent plasma treatments to help her recovery.
"I feel honored that someone took their time to help me," Snead said. "I know they didn't know they were helping me personally, but I feel honored they took the time to do that."
Now she is determined to donate her own plasma once she fully recovers.
"It's hard to get through," she said. "I'm not going to lie — I was scared. I cried. But without my faith, I wouldn't have been able to make it.
"I'm a nurse. I want to be able to help other people. The way I'm going to be able to help is to donate what I was given."
CHI St. Luke's Health-Memorial Hospital said it is encouraging anyone who has recovered from COVID to be a convalescent plasma donor. The hospital plans to host a blood drive in August.
"During that drive, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center also will be offering donors free antibody testing to determine whether they had COVID-19 in the past and now have antibodies against the virus as the center works to increase its blood supply and convalescent plasma collections," the statement said.
The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 on the east side hospital parking lot. To register to donate, go online to GiveBlood.org or call 1-888-482-5663 (sponsor code 7659).
The statement encouraged donors to eat and drink before their scheduled time and to bring their ID.
