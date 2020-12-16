NACOGDOCHES — The SFA men’s basketball program will pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, SFA Athletics announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lumberjacks were scheduled to host Arkansas State in a midweek matchup today and LSU-Shreveport on Friday inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
Both games have been canceled and will not be made up. In addition, the Dec. 21 and 22 games against Southeastern Louisiana and Paul Quinn, respectively, have been canceled.
“This is disappointing news for all of our players, coaches and staff, but we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. “We will continue to follow the advice of our medical team and NCAA guidelines and we look forward to resuming competition as soon as we can do so safely.”
SFA mourns Donohoe death — Former SFA Ladyjacks assistant coach and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) inductee Sue Donohoe died on Sunday following a brief battle with an undisclosed illness. She was 61.
Donohoe was set to be inducted into the WBHOF in the next class as a contributor to the game. Prior to her retirement in 2015, she was the executive director of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a position she held for four years. Before joining the fund, she had nearly 12 years of experience working as an administrator at the NCAA national office.
She joined the NCAA in 1999 as the director of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship and in 2002 she moved into the same position over the men’s championship. During her tenure with the NCAA, she served as the vice president of Division I Women’s Basketball, a position she held beginning in 2003.
Before joining the NCAA, Donohoe served as the assistant and later associate commissioner of the Southland Conference. She moved to the Southland Conference in 1998 after holding the position of associate director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, where she was previously the assistant women’s basketball coach.
She also was an assistant women’s coach at SFA under Gary Blair during a period when the Ladyjacks ascended into a perennial power. Donoehoe also spent time as a teacher-coach at Lake Highlands and Carthage High School.
Her start in athletics came as a graduate assistant women’s basketball coach at Louisiana Tech University in 1981.
A memorial service for Donohoe will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (wbhof.com), Kay Yow Cancer Fund (kayyow.com) or The Pat Summitt Foundation (patsummitt.org).
