ZAVALLA — Residents from across Angelina County gathered in Zavalla to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday evening.
While COVID-19 cases have grown exponentially across the state, shutting down massive gatherings throughout the county, city officials believed that residents would keep social distancing in mind and wear masks when in close proximity to people not in their groups.
At 7 p.m., cars began streaming into the large lot and setting up so they could watch the show.
Judy Thompson and her husband were there early and set up with camp chairs. Thompson said she went to Zavalla’s fireworks show last year and loved it, so she was happy to come back a second year.
“I’m 67 years old, almost 68, and I love fireworks. I love them,” she said. “Our kids are all grown so we don’t do it at our house anymore.”
She’d spent the day harvesting and canning goods from her garden, and was looking forward to the fireworks to top the holiday off.
Down a car or two in the lot, 3-year-old McKinnley Allison was busting into the picnic her mom, Shandria, and dad, Tyler, packed for her to enjoy with the fireworks. A fat, juicy pickle stuck out of one end of her sandwich and she really wanted to share.
Her sisters Octavia and Lilian shared the truck bed with her in matching T-shirts and shorts. Shandria said she enjoyed finding them festive clothes and had a blast picking out the matching outfits. McKinnley was most impressed with her sparkly flip-flops that her mom bought for her.
“These are our fireworks clothes,” McKinnley said. “We want them to pump them in the sky, right above us.”
“We like to do this because we like to celebrate America,” Lilian said.
She used to sing the national anthem in school and her favorite part of America is how nice everyone is.
Across the field, police chief Chris Wade was helping people park their cars safely. He had been working on the show all day and had been out in the field since 6 p.m. making sure everything was set up properly.
“Everybody is excited,” he said. “There was a lot of discussion as to whether we were going to cancel it or not. … But everybody decided that we have enough room out here that we think we can have it and just go forward with it.”
Zavalla Mayor and co-owner of the Blueberry Bogg Carlos Guzman was there to help set it up, too. He and his wife, Carolyn Guzman, donated the $1,300 worth of fireworks because they wanted to give the local kids something really good to look forward to every year.
When Carolyn shops for the fireworks, she is looking for something that is continuous, pretty or patriotic. It’s even better when it’s all three.
“I love the ones with all the gold, and any of the patriotic ones,” she said.
They’d set off fireworks even before working with the Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department, but the partnership seemed like a really good fit. The department uses the show to raise money for the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.