CVS Pharmacy will be offering 38,000 vaccines in 70 of its Texas locations starting Friday.
The vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis to eligible populations, according to a press release. Monica Prinzing, corporate communications officer, would not confirm if any East Texas stores would be offering the vaccine.
“Active stores change based on vaccine availability,” Prinzing said. “The list of specific stores will be available on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available. Customers should continue to check availability on CVS.com. Vaccinations will be by appointment-only and we want to encourage eligible patients to use our online scheduling tool to find a location that is convenient for them to access.”
Those interested should visit CVS.com, the CVS Pharmacy app or contact customer service (800)-746-7287 beginning Thursday.
“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health. “This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic.”
Approximately 250,000 total doses will be distributed across 11 states, and the company will expand to additional states and increase the number of stores offering vaccinations as supply becomes available.
The company asks individuals to use the appropriate digital channels or customer service line to check for appointment availability rather than contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, the press release states.
