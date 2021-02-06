Angelina County’s hub designation comes after weeks of work by state lawmakers, county and city leaders and the Angelina County & Cities Health District. Still, many in the community have asked, “Why the delay?”
The first doses of the Moderna vaccine reached Angelina County in December and were distributed to health care workers and first responders. Since then, 7,400 doses have been distributed to the county’s most vulnerable.
The county should see 2,000 doses arrive at the health district the week of Feb. 8 with the new designation.
This designation, while welcome, comes after weeks during which residents faced a lack of transparency and communication about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. This has left a community already questioning the validity of the virus and safety of the vaccines frustrated.
Few are more frustrated than the county’s 65-plus age population, many of whom have tried everything to receive the vaccine. Gayle and Travis Fuller were among Thursday’s crowd after it took weeks of calling Brookshire Brothers, the health district, county leadership and even state Rep. Trent Ashby and Sen. Robert Nichols to be scheduled to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Mr. Fuller is more than 80 years old and suffers from certain chronic illnesses, identifying him as a top priority to receive either of the two federally approved COVID-19 vaccines. He and Mrs. Fuller were irked at the difficulty they’d had in receiving any communication about when they would receive vaccinations, despite being considered high risk.
It became especially painful for the couple to watch as younger people walked into a clinic and received the vaccine with little to no issue, they said.
The vaccine distribution should have been better managed, especially by the health district, Mrs. Fuller said.
“I’ve never met Ms. (Sharon) Shaw (director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District), I don’t know her,” Mr. Fuller said. “And I’m not being negative about her, I’m being negative about the procedures (to receive the vaccine).”
County residents sought vaccinations elsewhere while waiting to hear from officials. Nearby Jasper and Newton counties, which share a public health district, received a hub designation early on. Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said they’ve been able to serve constituents from across Deep East Texas because of their central location.
Several other providers in Angelina County also received vaccines early on. Brookshire Brothers, a grocery store company with headquarters in Lufkin, obtained 1,700 vaccines for Angelina County and began working with the health district to reach more people. In their first joint venture, the partnership vaccinated more than 600 people and have continued those operations in the weeks since.
“Right now, there are tens of thousands of East Texans who are on waiting lists to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ashby said. “Our designated providers, such as our pharmacies, are frustrated because it’s hard for them to know from week to week what, if any, their distribution will be from the state.”
The Fullers were among 750 people who received a dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.
“Preparations are made for emergency situations where administration of medication/vaccine may be necessary to safeguard the public,” the health district website states on their emergency planning page. “Agreements are in place for mass dispensing sites throughout our jurisdiction.”
Despite this promise and the fact that Angelina County ranks 40th of 244 counties in the state for best clinical care and 182nd for health outcomes, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, it took weeks for the designation to come. And county residents want to know why.
In their frustration, many have asked why there is no communication about it from anyone.
These are questions local leaders have found themselves only partially able to answer, several have said. These officials are willing to pass on what information they know, with a caveat: They don’t have all the information, they’ve said.
Why don’t we have more vaccines?
Vaccines are not as widely available as some may think, Angelina County Emergency Management coordinator Ricky Connor said. The entire nation is fighting for them and those with the resources and willpower to fight are still not receiving enough to vaccinate all of their constituents.
“Hub designation is determined by the state of Texas,” Shaw said. “Early on it was a strategy by the state of Texas to target large amounts of vaccine to metropolitan areas. So Dallas, Houston, Temple, Smith County, El Paso — our large areas were designated as a hub to start with. There was no application, there was no process. They were just singled out as capable of handling large doses of vaccine.”
Other places became interested and built their capacity in offering the same services, she said. This started the application process. And it’s not just a form for community leaders to fill out — they have to present the state with a plan, she said.
A hub designation would guarantee regular shipments, but it would not guarantee the size of those shipments, Shaw said. Designation requires a stringent plan and organization — a feat city leaders across the county have agreed Shaw succeeds in.
“An application went in probably almost a month ago,” Shaw said. “Again, it’s not a form you fill out. It’s just, ‘We’d like to have more steady vaccines, we can become a hub because we have partners and processes in place.’”
The first application garnered little traction because of the level of competition the county faced when compared to the hundreds of other communities attempting the same thing, she said. Her primary goal was to ensure a steady allotment of vaccines, she said.
“But if you only have this much vaccine,” Shaw said, gesturing with her hands, “then you can only spread it out so far.”
Shaw, in a partnership with Ashby’s office, Nichols’ office, the city of Lufkin, Angelina County leaders and more worked through a more stringent plan and submitted a second application Wednesday.
“We have submitted a plan, and while I’m pleased with the progress thus far, there is more work to be done,” Ashby said before the county was designated a hub.
“I anticipate the state will work with our local stakeholders on refining their submission over the coming days, hopefully landing us in a position where we become a designated vaccination hub for our region.”
Ashby believes a key to becoming a hub is collaboration and communication between local stakeholders, he said. As a representative, he is unable to develop a local plan but has the ability to make the county’s case to state decision-makers at the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Department of Emergency management, he said.
Under the accepted framework, the health district will distribute thousands of vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. The convention center will be available to the health district during the week until it’s no longer needed, city manager Bruce Green said.
And with the changes the health district is working on will come better communication, Shaw said. Their priority the last 10 months has been to learn of, help and treat the ill, and they haven’t had the staff to manage communications, she said.
This will be improving because of partnerships the health district has made, especially one with Angelina College. College staff will help spread the messaging the health district needs.
Even still, the health district staff and volunteers have faced the daunting task of personally contacting each person to schedule an appointment.
“(In a) 750 person clinic, we called 1,200 people to see if they would come for their appointment,” she said. “That’s not good use of manpower.”
Shaw’s changes will include implementing a coordinated electronic wait list to allow more flexibility for the community. Residents can register for a vaccine and it will communicate with them, she said. Before the designation, staff and volunteers had to physically call each patient for each appointment, she said.
“This hub designation is going to change everything,” Shaw said the day before the county received it. “There’s not much to say when we don’t know when we’re going to have new vaccines and we don’t know when we’re going to have a clinic, when we don’t know what the next steps after the Brookshires’ list are.
“I feel like in the next week to two weeks, the whole playing field is going to change for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.