The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 52 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases in Angelina County on March 8.
The case numbers were last updated March 1.
There were 31 new positive cases and 21 new probable cases over the seven-day period, according to the health district. The organization’s reports have been fewer and further between, while the case numbers also have decreased since a peak in December and January.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported one new fatality between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total to 265. The department lists 287 active cases and 7,484 recoveries.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council listed two new COVID-19 admissions, and the number of coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit increased from 13 on Tuesday to 21 on Wednesday. The number of COVID patients in the general isolation wings dropped from 15 to eight in the same time.
Trauma Service Area H, which includes Angelina County, hospitalizations have remained below 10% overall for the last seven days, according to the state.
