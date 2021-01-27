The Salvation Army of Lufkin will be utilizing its Adult Day Center as a homeless day shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, the center provided daily care and social activities for seniors requiring extra assistance. Capt. Jenifer Phillips said the center was forced to close because there were many at-risk clients above the age of 65 with chronic health issues.
“The Salvation Army has been fortunate to serve Angelina County for almost 80 years. As the needs of the community have changed over time, our programs and services have adjusted to provide the best support,” Phillips said. “When COVID-19 hit, we were disappointed to have to close the Adult Day Center as there was no way to follow CDC guidelines with day care participants returning home every day. Our priority was, and will always be, to keep our clients safe. We are looking forward to this new opportunity to serve the growing number of those experiencing homelessness right now.”
A task force of community members and health care professionals was formed, and a temporary closure was set in place. That was recently extended because the risk factors of the pandemic are still present, Phillips said.
However, the organization didn’t want to leave the resources of the center unused, so it was decided that it would go toward filling a newly heightened need in the community.
The organization applied for funds through the Emergency Solutions Grant through the CARES Act, and through those funds will be able to address a need that has been made worse through a time of economic instability, Phillips said.
The idea is to provide a safe place of rest, comfort and education for those experiencing homelessness. The center will offer education classes, financial planning and provision of basic hygiene supplies and food boxes.
“Our mission is to meet human needs in Jesus’ name,” Phillips said. “We want to try to do whatever we can to provide resources for the community. We know this is something that would be helpful, and we want to look at clients holistically and how we can resource them for life.”
Ultimately, that looks like eradicating homelessness in Angelina County. To do that, the organization will be attempting to be a safety net for people to get them into housing as quickly as possible, Phillips said.
The goal is to stabilize people as quickly as possible, within a 30-day time period. They want to provide them the tools to rise out of a place of crisis, Phillips said.
“We are committed to being here for those with nowhere else to turn,” Phillips said. “As always, community support is key to the success of our programs and we are thankful the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council are also joining us in this fight. The Salvation Army is always seeking help when it comes to serving our community. You can through volunteer, give financial donations and offer prayerful support.”
