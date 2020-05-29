Every time I wear this stupid mask, it makes my beard go all wonky. When I take off the mask, the gray hairs on my face point north and the few brown ones head down south. Truly tragic.
Wearing the mask means breathing is going to be a little different. I only wear it when entering any building not my own house right now, but it still tends to restrict my airflow somewhat.
Oh, the humanity.
The elastic tends to stretch my already-big ears. If I wear the mask for any length of time (usually no more than 15-20 minutes) I get little red marks on my face and behind my ears. Whatever shall I do?
That’s it. Those complaints are about all I have when it comes to wearing a protective mask inside a public building. Not that I’m spending much time in public. I’ll run into the store to grab what we need, and in those few minutes, I’ll don my little miniature torture device and whine the whole time I’m doing it. I look like a big, hairy kid playing doctor.
So why wear one? I’m not on the front lines of this pandemic. What if someone thinks I look stupid?
I have my reasons.
My first reason is probably just plain snark on my part. I honestly don’t care what anyone else thinks. Why is anyone else worried about what I’m wearing or not wearing? What business is it of his or hers? If they’re thinking about my mask, are they wondering about the color of my Underoos, too? I can’t think of a single day in my life when I woke up thinking, “Boy, I sure hope everyone likes my outfit today.” Have you seen the way I dress? I have no idea what matches or doesn’t, so I don’t waste time thinking about it. My sole goal in getting dressed is feeling comfortable, and not worrying about what someone else is gonna think about how I look. It’s my face. I’ll cover it if I want. If it’s a problem for others, they can say it to my facemask.
The other reason for wearing it is pretty simple. Masks are proven to help protect against the virus. Notice I didn’t say “prevent.” COVID-19 is a virus, and we can’t see it. I’ve never actually seen a flu, although I’ve managed to catch it a few times. If a virus were big enough to see, I’d carry a fly swatter. Instead, I’ll follow expert medical advice and scrunch up my scraggly beard.
By far the biggest reason for draping this thing from my proboscis down below my chin is to keep my people safe. Nothing else is as important — not someone else’s opinion, not even my big ears. If I have to go somewhere, I don’t want to bring anything home to my wife other than the groceries or her prescriptions. I peel off my clothes and chunk ‘em in the washing machine as soon as I walk in the door, just in case one of those sleazy, sneaky little viruses managed to hitch a ride on me. I’ll boil my hands if necessary before I let anything get near her. Yes, her health is that important to me.
Overkill? Maybe. Probably. Who really knows at this point? When the world’s greatest scientists and physicians are admitting they don’t have all the answers, how is a regular guy like me supposed to figure it all out?
I can’t. So I’ll do what I can until they tell me my mask is worthless, my clothes aren’t virus Ubers and my hands can stay as dirty as they want. I’ll do anything humanly possible to keep my family, friends and even strangers from getting sick, even if my gesture seems meager — or ridiculous.
I’m making an effort. What else can I do? It might be a feeble or altogether fruitless attempt, but I’m still going to try. Wearing my seat belt when driving isn’t going to help much if I’m ever in a head-on collision, but it may protect me in other instances, so I’ll continue wearing it. Wearing a helmet (most of the time) when I rode a motorcycle probably wouldn’t have served any purpose had I encountered a tree somewhere, but I wore it nonetheless.
Owning weapons and keeping them in my home doesn’t mean I’ll be able to fend off hordes of invaders, but maybe having them will allow me to protect my wife under different circumstances. I’d at least like to have a chance.
I don’t wear a seat belt or own a weapon out of fear. I do so out of caution and concern for others besides me.
The very reason I elect to wear a beard-wrecking, ear-stretching mask.
No, wearing this stupid mask isn’t for me.
It’s for someone far more important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.