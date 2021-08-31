Diboll ISD will be requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks starting today.
The decision is due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases the district is experiencing. Since school began Aug. 19, 20 staff members and 41 students have tested positive.
Attendance has been hovering at 93%, which is low for the district, superintendent Vicki Thomas said. On a daily basis, the district is reporting between 32 and 40 identified close contacts, she said.
Diboll joins a number of school districts defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates in an attempt to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
“Angelina County is also rated as high for community spread. We are also beginning to see multiple people in classrooms being identified as positive,” she said. “CDC recommends masking for K-12 students and our local pediatrician has also recommended masking.”
The district wants to be proactive before it is forced to close, as this would result in a learning loss. It also would inconvenience parents who have to work, or could force the district to make up school days by lessening currently scheduled vacation days or extending the school year well into June, Thomas said.
“The decision was not made lightly. Our goal is to keep students and staff safe and our school door open,” she said. “We can get ahead of the curve if we are proactive about protocol adherence.”
The district also has put extensive mitigation protocols in place in an attempt to lower its case number. This includes deep cleaning and sanitizing of all facilities, social distancing, hand washing and hand sanitizing, daily COVID-19 testing on demand at each campus for students and staff, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for staff on a weekly basis and contact tracing. Any student may be tested, with parent permission, at any time during the school day.
To help keep students safe, the district asks that parents check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school; have their children mask up, wash and sanitize hands frequently and remain 3 feet in distance from other individuals; and check them for symptoms and report those to the school nurse, Thomas said.
“We know this is a sensitive topic, and we appreciate the support of our parents and the community as we work to keep everyone safe, learning and competing,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.