The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported nearly 700 new COVID-19 infections in Angelina County between Jan. 4 and 10, though the number of infected is likely much higher as agencies struggle to acquire tests.
“There is a nationwide shortage of COVID testing materials/kits,” health district administrator Sharon Shaw said on Jan. 6. “ACCHD – The COVID Call Center reached out to our main COVID-19 testing partners late last week and most had about a week or little over a week’s worth of COVID testing materials on hand.”
As a result, testing may not be readily available and the testing entities are prioritizing individuals who are symptomatic. They also will not test entire families but assume that if one person is positive the rest of the family is potentially positive, she said.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,761 cases reported in Angelina County, according to health district data. There are 674 more infections than were reported as of Jan. 4.
Texas Department of State Health Services data shows an uptick in cases; it reported 556 active cases, up from the 298 reported on Jan. 5. However, the state isn’t showing the same positive and probable numbers reported by the health district.
And while officials from the World Health Organization say the omicron variant, which makes up a majority of U.S. cases, is not causing as severe of a reaction, hospitalizations and fatalities have again begun to rise in the county.
The state reported three new fatalities related to the virus in Angelina County since Jan. 5; there have now been 431 people who died in relation to the pandemic countywide.
Hospitals saw a spike in cases over the weekend when there were 45 confirmed cases and 32 suspected cases in the hospital, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council showed. This is an increase from what the county has seen since late summer.
The council reported 45 confirmed cases in Angelina County hospitals on Jan. 11, up from the 40 reported on Jan. 10; about half of the cases reported each day were people receiving support in the intensive care unit. There also were 13 suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Jan. 11, down from the 16 reported Jan. 10.
The number of people receiving a vaccine has continued on a downward trend since it spiked in early December. After a significant drop in the vaccinations administered the last week of November, nearly 2,000 people received a dose in Angelina County the week of Dec. 5.
Despite the decline in vaccinations, the health district and other local health entities still administered more than 1,000 doses from Jan. 3-9.
