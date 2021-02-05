Angelina County was designated a vaccination hub by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, according to the state’s weekly vaccine allocation list.
“The vaccine hub designation for Angelina County is the best example of community partners coming together for the betterment of the people we all serve,” state Rep. Trent Ashby said
Health, city and county leaders with the help of Ashby and Sen. Robert Nichols' office submitted an application for this designation on Wednesday and met with the state on Thursday. Those same leaders said they didn’t expect a designation for at least a few weeks.
The designation comes with a promised 2,000 doses to arrive at the Angelina County & Cities Health District the week of Feb. 8, according to the state.
"The can-do attitude of the community and teamwork along with partnerships made this a reality," Linda Parker, district director for Ashby's office, said.
A hub designation means Angelina County will continue to receive regular doses of a vaccine every week, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said. It does not guarantee how many doses will come each week, though, Ashby said.
Angelina County so far has received 7,400 doses of the vaccine through various organizations, including the health district, both hospitals and the Brookshire Brothers pharmacy.
