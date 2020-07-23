Lufkin ISD is applying for nine grants to assist funding for the 2020-21 school year.
Deidra Harrison, executive director of student services, said this is a normal process and that the district applies for eight of these grants every year.
“The district receives money from the federal government that is funneled through the Texas Education Agency,” Harrison said. “This money allows the district to provide required, specialized services for students with disabilities, learning issues and poverty, as well as funding to train staff.”
The district completes and submits grants to the TEA every year, and the TEA determines the amounts the district receives, Harrison said. Then the district completes the grant applications and submits it to TEA for approval after a period of time provided where the public can submit comment on the application.
“We must also follow all grant guidelines on how we utilize the monies and must complete compliance reports and/or additional required reports from TEA,” Harrison said.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grant is a part of the CARES Act. A press release from the district states the purpose of CARES Act education funding is to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
The amount to be awarded by the TEA is $1,972,832, and this is the first time the district has applied for this grant.
Harrison said the coronavirus pandemic has created extra expenditures and services for students and staff and a possible decrease in funding from the state, increasing the district’s need for additional funds. She said additional monies will be utilized for students and staff.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the grant process, as we usually apply for all of the grants annually,” she said. “The only effect it has had is the additional time and work to complete the grant application and to oversee the grant process and requirements.”
The other grants the district is applying for include:
■ Title I, Part A provides supplemental resources to help schools with high concentrations of students from low-income families acquire the knowledge and skills in the state content standards and to meet the state student performance standards. (Amount awarded: $2,420,779.00)
■ Title I, Part D, Subpart 2 supports programs to improve the educational services to children residing in facilities for delinquent children to acquire the knowledge and skills in the state content standards and state student performance standards. (Amount Awarded: $22,212.00)
■ Title II, Part A is to increase student achievement through improving teacher and principal quality and increasing the number of highly qualified teachers in classrooms and highly qualified principals in schools. (Amount Awarded: $317,669.00)
■ Title III, Part A ELA is to develop programs for limited English proficient students to attain English proficiency, develop high levels of academic attainment, and meet the state content standards and student achievement standards. (Amount Awarded: ($131,855.00)
■ Title IV, Part A — SSAEP is to improve students’ academic achievement by providing all students with access to a well-rounded education; improve school conditions for student learning; and improve the use of technology. (Amount Awarded: ($179,366.00)
■ IDEA-B Formula provides supplemental resources to help LEAs ensure that eligible students (ages 3-21) with disabilities are provided with a free appropriate public education as required by federal statute. (Amount Awarded: $1,574,413.00)
■ IDEA-B Preschool provides supplemental resources to help LEAs ensure that eligible students (ages 3-5) with disabilities are provided with a free appropriate public education as required by federal statute. (Amount Awarded: $17,324.00)
■ IDEA-B Discretionary Deaf helps ensure that eligible students with disabilities (ages 3-21) are provided with a free appropriate public education as required by federal statute. (Amount Awarded: $62,754.00)
For more information, contact Harrison at 630-4272, dharrison@lufkinisd.org or P.O. Box 1406, Lufkin, Texas, 75902.
