A second area team was forced to adjust its schedule due to rising COVID-19 cases as the Newton Eagles backed out of their originally scheduled game against the Diboll Lumberjacks.
Diboll head coach Blake Morrison moved quickly in finding a replacement as the Lumberjacks will now face Shepherd. That game will be played at 7:30 Friday night in Diboll.
The move became necessary on Monday night when Newton announced it was canceling both classes and extracurricular activities until Sept. 7 due to a high amount of COVID-19 cases in the school.
Shepherd was originally scheduled to play Kirbyville on Friday night. However, Kirbyville announced on Monday it would be canceling classes and extracurricular events until Sept. 7.
Due to the proximity of the two schools, the matchup was a logical replacement for both teams.
Diboll had a late night on Friday as it waited out a lengthy lightning delay before dropping a 51-20 road decision to the Madisonville Mustangs.
Shepherd rolled to a 44-14 win over Tarkington in the season opener. The Pirates compete in an ultra competitive District 10-4A DII where they are picked last behind Carthage, Jasper, Center, Rusk and Madisonville.
They were 1-9 last season before missing out on the postseason.
The most recent matchup between the schools came in 2015, when Shepherd took a 56-41 win over Diboll.
Diboll's change of opponents came a week after Huntington had to reschedule its own game due to Warren canceling due to COVID-19 cases within the school.
The Red Devils faced Arp on Friday night, dropping a 47-21 home game.
