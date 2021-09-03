The Texas Department of State Health Services reported three new COVID-19-related fatalities to the death toll Friday afternoon; 314 Angelina County residents have died from the virus, with 11 coming in the last week.
On Aug. 27, the state reported a total of 303 fatalities; on Aug. 30, it reported 307 fatalities; and on Sept. 2, it reported 311 fatalities. This brings the total since July 15 to 27 people in Angelina County who’ve died from the coronavirus.
While coronavirus deaths make up only .36% of the county’s population, they do make up 2.7% of the county’s 11,621 positive or probable cases.
The state is reporting an estimated 1,514 active coronavirus cases in Angelina County. Its probable and confirmed case tallies match those reported by the Angelina County & Cities Health District, whose last report was published as of Sept. 1.
An estimated 9,793 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
The number of hospitalizations Friday grew from numbers reported Thursday by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
SETRAC reported 34 people infected with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit Thursday and 33 on Friday. SETRAC also reported 39 coronavirus patients in general isolation Thursday but 44 on Friday.
There were five new admissions reported Friday, making the week’s total admissions 22 people.
The number of vaccinations administered has also continued to grow, according to state data. That information indicated 1,090 doses had been administered between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3.
While this is not quite the same growth as was seen the week of Aug. 23-29, there are still a few days of reporting left, and this is a larger number than was seen from the end of May and into July.
A total of 30,569 people have been fully vaccinated and 36,756 have received at least one dose in Angelina County. People between 16 and 49 years of age continue to dominate the age demographic for vaccinations, though the number of 12-15-year-olds receiving the vaccine continues to grow.
There were 702 people between 12 and 15 years old fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Statewide coronavirus cases continue to grow, according to the DSHS. There were 19,231 new confirmed cases as of 4:35 p.m. Friday, 7,384 new probable cases and 302 newly reported fatalities.
