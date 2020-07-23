The American Cancer Society is hosting two events to celebrate cancer survivors on the evening of July 31.
“Since COVID happened, all ACS offices, including the Lufkin location, have been closed and staff like myself have been working from home,” said Kim Herman, ACS community development manager. “Our 2020 Relay (for Life) season looks and feels different but we are still trying to honor and recognize all cancer survivors.”
The society is hosting a drive-thru Nacho Average Survivor Dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. in front of the ACS office at 212 Gene Samford Drive and a drive-by Luminaria Celebration at 8:30 p.m. in front of CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital along West Frank Avenue.
“We invite all cancer survivors and their caregiver to partake in this special event,” Herman said. “We normally have a sit down meal with a guest speaker and door prizes. This year we are having to think outside the box, but we still wanted to honor and recognize our survivors while practicing social distancing.”
Volunteers will be wearing masks to ensure the safety of themselves and the guests while distributing the box dinners. Survivor and caregiver keepsakes will be handed out at tables along the way out of the drive.
Herman asked that survivors RSVP to Dianne Register no later than Friday by calling/texting 1-832-465-1867 or emailing Dianne.Register@dxpe.com.
“While it may be difficult to see past the impact that COVID-19 has had on our community, we must also remember that cancer continues to impact many of our loved ones' lives on a daily basis, and it is very important to continue to fight for a cure,” said Janice Huffman, Relay event lead. “Even in this time of uncertainty, we must continue to raise money to support the much-needed research to find a cure so that one day the words ‘you have cancer’ are no longer spoken.”
The Luminaria Celebration will provide a moment of remembrance for those lost to cancer by lighting a bag that has been decorated with their names and messages of love, Huffman said.
“Our cancer survivors and caregivers continue to fight the battle against cancer even in these days filled with other illnesses out there,” said Dianne Register, survivor chair. “We are blessed to have an opportunity to recognize them in a very different way this year.”
There will be no formal ceremony since the number of participants in a single group is limited, but if people would like to park and walk up to the exhibit, they can.
They are preselling bags for $5, torches for $25 and Luminaria boxes for $50. To purchase, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY20SOR?pg=entry&fr_id=95594.
Bags also will be on sale during the survivor dinner. Bags also can be purchased from one of the team captains, ELT committee members or Herman at 212-1543 or kim.herman@cancer.org for a special offer of six bags for $20.
The ACS is also selling cancer fact signs for $25 for any business, family, group, etc. to purchase to be on display in front of the ACS office from now until the first week of August. The signs will be moved to the hospital before the Luminaria Celebration.
“We are not allowing COVID-19 to damper our spirits. Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we,” Herman said. “As staff, I wanted to thank all of our committee members and teams who continued to fundraise during this pandemic. They understand the importance of cancer patients being able to continue treatments during this time. All money raised supports the American Cancer Society mission and to continue to offer such programs as Road To Recovery and Hope Lodge in Houston for our patients who travel there.”
