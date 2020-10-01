The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 209 new recoveries and one death from COVID-19 in Angelina County on Thursday.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 26 new cases and 15 new probable cases of COVID-19.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,988 and the total active cases to 550, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,189 positive tests and 412 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Thursday. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services uses a formula to calculate recoveries,” she said. “The state does not add probable cases to the total positive list. The state also has all the death data. We do not currently have access to the death data, so we don’t know who has died. We will never have the same rate calculated as compared to the state.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,163 positive cases, 83 fatalities, 1,978 recoveries and 102 active cases in the county on Thursday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 14.2% of general and intensive care unit beds. They listed six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and no suspected cases. It also lists 26 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
There are four COVID patients being ventilated and 22 available.
The SETRAC data showed a general decline in hospitalized cases from late July and early August but those have begun to increase again from the early-September lows.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 257 recovered offender cases, nine active employee cases and 45 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Thursday. One offender is in medical isolatio and none are on medical restriction.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender cases and 38 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. No one is one medical restriction or isolation and the unit is no longer on lockdown.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
That data shows 5,725 cumulative positive student cases and 4,132 positive staff cases.
Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There were no new positive cases among students or staff on Wednesday. There were 170 students and 20 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Thursday reported 748,967 positive cases, 15,711 deaths, an estimated 664,883 recoveries and an estimated 69,767 active cases. Thursday. A total of 6,237,157 molecular tests had been conducted as of Wednesday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
