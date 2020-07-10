Madison Garcia has been named the new associate pastor of First United Methodist Church in Lufkin.
“We are excited to have Pastor Madison join our clergy team here at FUMC Lufkin,” said senior pastor the Rev. Jerome Brimmage. “She has a spiritual depth and a sense of grace that fits well with Lufkin and Angelina County. I know Pastor Madison is enthusiastic about meeting the people of the church and the community. She is easy to talk to, and you will want to meet her whenever you can. This is a unique time in our world with a pandemic and social unrest, yet Pastor Madison is clearly called by God and is willing and ready to be a pastor for all people.”
Garcia has pastored and interned at churches of many sizes. She served at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Houston and studied at Perkins School of Theology for seminary, leading and working at the chapel there, where she said she learned a lot about creating and leading a worship service.
She grew up in the United Methodist Church in Longview and said she discovered a calling for the ministry in the sixth grade during confirmation, a period of time Garcia described as a time when a believer learns more about the faith and takes it on as their own.
Her position at FUMC Lufkin is her first pastoral position after seminary. The United Methodist Church pastoral system is itinerant, and Garcia was appointed by the bishop.
“What I asked for is basically what I got, which is a blessing,” she said. “I asked to be an associate at a medium-size church where I could probably be a male senior pastor’s female counterpart in a place where I would be able to learn a lot about what it means to lead in ministry and be able to be given a lot of opportunities to learn and grow. That is exactly what I got here.”
Her entry into her first church was not exactly how she anticipated with a global pandemic, but she said the experience has been a blast so far.
“I’ve noticed that switch, coming from intern to pastor just within a week, how that changes how I look at the people around me and the community I’m in and how I look at my job differently,” Garcia said. “It’s been a real blessing so far.”
In addition to assisting the senior pastor in anything he needs and serving in an administrative role for several positions, Garcia will be active in organizing existing classes, creating new classes and planning Sunday worship services.
The position of assistant pastor at FUMC Lufkin was left open for about a year, so they are still working out all of the responsibilities and specifics, she said.
“I’m learning more and more about the church and more and more opportunities every single day,” Garcia said. “I think the biggest thing I’m working on now is trying to get in front of as many people as possible.”
Meeting people and developing relationships with people has been a little more difficult with the pandemic calling for increased social distancing, but the church has adapted well to meeting virtually and Garcia is in the process of jumping in on many of those calls, she said.
“Normally, in a traditional setting, I would be able to go to Sunday school classes, walk in the door, meet people, shake hands, hug people and see their faces,” Garcia said. “Obviously, that’s not an option right now as we’re being safe, so we’re finding others ways to do that.”
She said she is looking forward to learning people’s stories and becoming a part of the community. One of her favorite parts of being a pastor and a part of the Christian faith is loving people and performing what is called pastoral care.
“Going on hospital visits, doing funerals, meeting with people who may be feeling doubtful or upset about something, answering those hard questions, sitting with them in those moments,” Garcia said. “I really find a lot of my identity as a pastor in those moments.”
When asked if she had any advice for anyone feeling a calling to ministry, she recommended talking to someone who you trust, someone who is discerning and “on your team.” Her second piece of advice was not to let whatever demographic stereotype hold you back from ministry.
“I say that as a young, single female,” she said. “Don’t let something hold you back. If you have taken that time to discern if you feel called to ministry or you think you might be, especially if people around you also affirm that, do not let your race, your gender, your age, any piece of that hold you back from ministry.”
Additionally, she said it’s important to remember that all Christians are called to be ministers in some way.
“The work of ministry, the work of the church, is not just something Pastor Jerome and I do, it’s something we all do. We kind of lead the way, show you what to do and guide you and help you and serve as leaders and representatives in that regard, but everyone is a minister,” she said.
