Four new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday bring total cases to 258, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
“While our total case count continues to increase, it’s worth noting the number of hospitalizations for significantly ill patients remains mostly steady,” the office stated in its Wednesday report.
As of Monday, 12 cases were hospitalized with two in ICU, up two patients from the day before, according to the state.
Wednesday’s new cases were the first confirmed since Sunday. They include one patient, a man in his 60s, at a long-term care facility, as well as a man and woman in their 50s who live in the city and a man in his 90s who lives in the county.
Local officials are still awaiting the results of state testing of East Texas hot spots, including meat processing plants and nursing homes. In addition, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is testing all inmates and staff at the Nacogdoches County Jail after an inmate tested positive last week.
Calls to a local COVID-19 screening center have dropped to an estimated eight per day, the Emergency Management Office reports.
The call center remains open from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 468-4787.
In neighboring counties, the Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 193 total cases in Angelina County, 183 in Shelby County, 29 in San Augustine, 42 in Cherokee County and 44 in Rusk County.
