State data on how COVID-19 has impacted local nursing homes may not be as it seems, as is starkly evident when comparing figures to those reported nationally.
Information regarding state supported living centers, state hospitals and state-licensed nursing and assisted living facilities was recently made public online by the Texas Health and Human Services agency. The agency says the data is self-reported by the facilities themselves, but the numbers were quickly refuted by local doctors and nursing home staff.
The data is shared on a two-week delay, so the most current information made public is from July 24.
Meanwhile, a federal website managed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid offers the same data, but for the entire nation. In a federal memorandum, the CMS has required all nursing homes to report COVID-19 facility data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as to residents, their representatives and families of those residents.
The agency clarified that because this is preliminary data, it may fluctuate as facilities are given time to submit and correct data. The first reporting deadline was May 17 and the most recent data is from July 26.
Despite both agencies requiring the same basic information, numbers for some nursing homes differ dramatically depending on where one looks.
Kelli Weldon, a press officer for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said she could not comment on the completeness or accuracy of the other data set and didn’t comment on the state data either. She just included a link to the data that will be used below.
An example of these disparities is best seen at Corrigan LTC Partners Inc. The facility lists five deaths in state data, but 22 in federal.
It also lists 18 active residential cases with two recoveries, but 26 cumulative cases in state data, which doesn’t add up. Federally, it lists 32 confirmed cases and four suspected cases. It also lists nine employee cases in state data but 21 cases in federal data with three suspected cases.
In Angelina County, Kennedy Health & Rehabilitation lists one residential death related to COVID-19 in federal data and no fatalities in state data. The facility also lists no confirmed residential cases in state data, but 18 cases in federal data. It also lists no employee cases in state data, but seven confirmed cases in federal data.
The Lufkin Daily News reached out to a nurse at the facility who wishes to remain anonymous. The employee said neither sets of numbers is correct.
These same disparities were seen in other facilities across the county, as well.
Huntington Health Care & Rehabilitation Center lists no residential cases of COVID-19 in the state data, but 13 suspected cases in the federal data. Notably, state data does not reflect suspected cases. The facility also lists one active employee case as the only employee case in state data, while the federal data says there are two confirmed cases with 11 suspected cases.
Southland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center lists 16 cumulative residential cases in state data and 18 confirmed cumulative cases in federal data. The facility also lists seven active and 12 cumulative employee cases in state data, but 18 confirmed cases and one suspected case in federal data.
Parkwood in the Pines lists no residential cases in state data, but one confirmed case in federal. The facility also lists three employee cases in state data, but one suspected and eight confirmed cases in federal data.
Pinecrest Retirement Community lists no residential cases in either state or federal data, but they do list three suspected cases in federal data. The facility lists no employee cases in state data, but one confirmed and eight suspected cases in federal.
Castle Pines Health and Rehabilitation’s information is consistent across the board. The facility lists three cumulative employee cases in the state and federal data and no residential cases or deaths.
Larkspur lists one confirmed residential case in both state and federal data and one suspected in federal data. The facility also lists two employee cases in both state and federal data.
Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Of Diboll lists no residential cases in either data set. They also list no employee cases in state data but two confirmed and one suspected in federal data.
Jess Huff’s email address is
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.