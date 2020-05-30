Angelina County has five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 210, according to the county’s website, angelinacounty.net.
Ninety patients have recovered, one is hospitalized and four have died in Angelina County.
A total of 2,616 people have been tested, which includes National Guard testing although those results are still pending. Approximately 2,698 citizens have placed calls to the coronavirus call center. The Angelina County & Cities Health District has tested 1,212 people.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 273 cases, up by two from Friday’s report, and five additional deaths from previously reported cases, bringing the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in that county to 20, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
The new cases are a female county resident in her 70s and a man in his 60s whose case was related to long-term care. The deaths were all related to long-term care: a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, two women in their 90s and a woman older than 99.
Nacogdoches County has an estimated 55 active cases and 198 estimated recoveries and has conducted approximately 1,510 tests.
Polk County has 56 cases and 20 recoveries out of 281 tests completed, while San Augustine County has 38 cases, 14 recoveries, one hospitalization and two deaths out of 84 tests completed. There have been seven cases out of 141 tests for the other counties within the ACCHD testing partnership.
The state of Texas has had 62,388 cases of COVID-19 reported as of Saturday evening, with an estimated 19,039 active cases, an estimated 41,651 recoveries and 1,648 deaths, according to the DSHS. It has conducted 928,517 viral tests and 98,932 antibody tests.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
