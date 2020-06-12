The Duncan Unit correctional facility in Diboll is on lockdown because they have 204 COVID-19 cases, including 19 employees, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.
There have been zero recoveries, with 150 on medical restriction — meaning they’ve been restricted from moving around because they may have been exposed to the virus — and 216 in medical isolation — meaning they are pending the results of a COVID-19 test or have tested positive and haven’t been medically cleared.
Additionally, there are more than a dozen who have been hospitalized locally, according to Angelina County Emergency Coordinator Ricky Connor.
The Duncan Unit is the geriatric facility that sits close to the Diboll Correctional Facility. The Texas Tribune reported that were 422 inmates in the Duncan Unit in April 2020.
The Lufkin Daily News reached out to Jeremy Desel, the TDCJ's director of communications, for more information on Friday morning via telephone and email and are awaiting his response.
The TDCJ website hosts a dashboard that details the number of cases for both offenders and employees. It does not list any deaths related to COVID-19 in Angelina County, but it does list the 49 other deaths throughout the state, including their names, ages, where they were serving and why they are in prison.
This information was not made known to local leaders, emergency coordinators or health officials until Wednesday, according to Connor.
“There are cases there, but the state hasn’t told us anything,” he said. “That’s a state-run facility and they have not told us anything.”
He said he found out about the cases accidentally, saying it sounded like a slip of the tongue from someone from the state on a conference call. He told someone at the state that the employees are Angelina County residents and the community needs to be apprised of potential health risks.
“They don’t want to tell us any cases, that’s fine. I’d like to know the cases of employees living in the county who could possibly affect more people,” Connor said.
Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said the state doesn’t have to report to any local entities.
“ACCHD is concerned with a rise in cases from these facilities and is hopeful that we can work alongside these local TDCJ entities to address concerns regarding COVID-19 positive cases in their employee ranks,” she said in an email on Thursday.
