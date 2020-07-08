Huntington ISD released a statement Tuesday afternoon detailing additional campus protocols that will be initiated for the 2020-21 school year.
"HISD has been working extremely hard in preparation for the upcoming school year," the statement reads. "We are doing all we can to prepare. Even though we have not been given return to school guidance from the Texas Education Agency, we are committed to ensuring the health and safety for all so that we do not contributed to the number of new COVID-19 cases."
The statement says the district plans to maintain flexibility for the most at-risk students, staff and families, develop reopening approaches that meet the needs of students, sustain open communication with the HISD community and more.
The campus protocols include daily temperature checks; nurses assigned to each campus for wellness education, monitoring health systems and responding to health issues; weekly health screening; utilization of outdoor learning when weather permits; physical distancing in classrooms as feasible; alternative lunch locations; masks for both staff and students provided by the district; and more.
Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said this is a working document, and they expect to make modifications based on guidance provided by the state.
For instance, the mask order would be for students ages 10 and up per the emergency order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on July 3, but if the governor eases up on the order, the district would reevaluate that protocol.
Flowers said they are hoping for more guidance and clarification on the masks. The district will be receiving around 14,000 masks for staff and students, most of which will be the temporary masks. He said they need guidance on how long those masks will last and what to do when the district inevitably runs out.
Students will be allowed to wear homemade masks if they have them.
TEA will distribute the personal protective equipment allotted to each school within two weeks to their service centers, and the service centers will need three to four days to sort them and call the districts and set up pick up plans, Flowers said.
"Hopefully by the first week in August we will have all of our PPE that the state is providing, knowing full well we'll probably have to order more," he said. "Hand sanitizer will go pretty quick."
The outdoor learning would be implemented on good weather days where students could sit on the ground, sit around picnic tables or bring chairs out in areas, especially on the middle school and high school campuses, Flowers said.
"You could do a lecture or take notes outside," Flowers said. "We can disinfect those between classes easily."
He said teachers and administrators are working on ideas to help communicate social distancing to the younger students from "stay in your bubble" to tape on the floor to hula hoops.
"It's going to take some unique brainstorming, but I bet you teachers can come up with some creative ways to try to keep them in their zones," Flowers said.
The district hopes to release more updates within the week, including an in-depth FAQ document.
